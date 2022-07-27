CardiAi Inc. launches "BPAro" a Brand New FDA & Health Canada approved Clinically validated 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring System with all new features including Bluetooth, Diabetes setting & Auto Interpretation of results

CALGARY, AB, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CardiAI Inc. is pleased to announce the Global launch & distribution of their brand new 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure monitoring system. BPAro is a compact, portable, German-manufactured, self-monitoring blood pressure device that uses Bluetooth for wireless data collection, which is uploaded to a secure cloud database. BPAro is clinically validated for accuracy and has received approval from the FDA and Health Canada. The device provides blood pressure monitoring for evidence-based healthcare by synchronizing patient and physician results in real-time, without delay. BPAro measures and automatically records patient blood pressure, at regular programmed intervals. At 30 minute intervals, BPAro can collect blood pressure measurements for up to 7 days. While using BPAro, patients can participate in any of their day-to-day activities, including sleep. BPAro has been designed and tested to be user-friendly and straightforward to start up. All results are recorded on the user's personal cloud account and are visible in the BPAro app on your computer or mobile devices.

"BPAro is the first to release among a number of point-of-care devices that will bridge the gap between a patient's everyday life and the doctor's office to aid in better patient treatment and preventative healthcare solutions," said Dr. Anmol Kapoor, Founder and CEO of CardiAI. "High blood pressure can be a serious condition that could lead to heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure and loss of vision. Accurate and long-term blood pressure metrics aid in patient diagnosis and treatment. BPAro removes uncertainty and puts precision medicine in your hands."

The BPAro device is a clinically validated 24 hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor (ABPM) with cloud-based advanced analytics that can seamlessly integrate with existing electronic health records using HL7 connectivity. BPAro measures and generates a large number of blood pressure readings without manual work from a doctor or the patient. These measurements are collected at regular programmable intervals for up to 24 hours. The data generated creates a blood pressure profile for the patient in their usual environment - unaffected by the stressors present in clinical settings. The machine wirelessly uploads data to the BPAro app, which allows your healthcare team to access data promptly and mediates teleconsultations securely.

"BPAro is a one-stop service that tackles the epidemic of high blood pressure by providing accurate diagnosis and remote care with precision. We are the first company to provide timely, clinically validated blood pressure monitoring, cloud-based analytics through the BPAro mobile application, built-in EMR for telemedicine consultations and the writing of prescriptions for patients into a complete platform," said Dr. Anmol Kapoor, Founder and CEO of CardiAI.

BPAro devices can be purchased online at https://bparo.com/ and the app can be downloaded from the Google Play store for android devices and the Apple store for ios. If your doctor suspects that you may have hypertension, hypotension or require continuous blood pressure measurements, you may be referred to have ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) by BPAro – so you can continue your day without interruption. Ask your doctor about BPAro and if you could benefit from ABPM monitoring.

An Executive comfortably using the BPAro 24-hour Ambulatory Blood pressure monitoring system while working in the board room (CNW Group/CardiAI Inc) (PRNewswire)

A lady preparing to Jog while having her BP monitored by the BPAro 24- hour Ambulatory Blood pressure monitoring system (CNW Group/CardiAI Inc) (PRNewswire)

CardiAI™ is a biotechnology company that inspires humanity, creates early opportunities to mitigate health risks and contributes to the health and well-being of generations. At CardiAI™, we are developing platform-based medical diagnostics devices and software that will transform healthcare worldwide. These health care technologies will provide a sense of assured future and stability impact by improving patient care around the world. CardiAI™ prioritizes patient-centered care by understanding and emphasizing patient needs to their health care and information providers. Our research and development team consists of physicians, biochemists, biotechnologists, stem cell researchers, bioinformatics experts, engineers, molecular biologists, clinical trial specialists and astute business leaders who have a combined total of 150 years of dedicated experience and expertise. We are a medical device research and development organization based in Western Canada.

CardiAI logo (CNW Group/CardiAI Inc) (PRNewswire)

BPAro logo (CNW Group/CardiAI Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CardiAI Inc