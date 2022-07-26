Serenity DTx Appoints New Co-Chair Member to Advisory Board

CALGARY, AB, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Serenity DTx, today announces the appointment of Richard White, MBA, BSc, as Co-Chair of the Serenity DTx Inc. Advisory Board.

"I am proud to join the advisory board of Serenity DTx. Their science-based approach and innovative immersive experience is really a game changer for helping some of the most vulnerable patients deal with everything from pain management to dementia," States Richard White.

He continued, "Coupling the immersive visual experience of VR with auditory stimulation that has been shown to have lasting effects for hours after a session, is really incredible". "To see memory care patients with significant agitation, react so positively and quickly once they put on the VR headset is amazing. Not only does it calm them but also provides respite to the care staff."

"Richard has in-depth knowledge in the field of innovative senior care and a vast network that will help us further develop solutions that will improve lives and the health and well-being of our customers and their residents. We are really excited to have secured his participation in our company going forward," said Paul McCrea, C.E.O. for Serenity DTx.

Richard is a seasoned executive with an expertise in innovative new market development, segment penetration, strategic partnerships, and greenfield start-ups.

Currently, Richard works for PointClickCare, a leader in electronic health records and care coordination. He is working to advance the life science initiatives of the company focused on democratizing the access to life-changing clinical trials for the vulnerable populations that PointClickCare serves. Prior to taking on this challenge, Richard held leadership positions within the PointClickCare senior living business and corporate development teams, where he established a beachhead for the company in the UK market.

Prior to PointClickCare, Richard led multiple successful start-ups in a variety of industries, including printing technology, consumer goods, and recycling. He holds a BSc from the University of Western Ontario and an MBA from IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland. He enjoys living and working in the beautiful Blue Mountains of Ontario on the southern shores of Georgian Bay.

Serenity DTx Inc: A trusted provider of transformative digital therapeutics to measurably enhance and improve health and personal well-being. This portable remotely administered technology will positively disrupt, enhance, and advance medical and wellness treatment strategies.

