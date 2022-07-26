MAD Design Launches Contest to Win a Complete Patio Makeover

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heating and furniture specialist MAD Design USA, whose brands include EcoSmart Fire , HEATSCOPE ®, and Blinde Design , has announced an exciting Patio Giveaway. And one lucky winner will receive a complete patio set valued at $15,000!

Win the ultimate patio valued at $15,000. The package includes a fire pit table from EcoSmart Fire , premium teak seating from Blinde Design, a radiant patio heater from Heatscope Heaters, and your choice of a planter or bar cart from Blinde Design. Visit mad-usa.com/promos/patio-giveaway/ to enter. (PRNewswire)

"With more moments spent at home than ever before, homeowners are transforming their outdoor living areas into retreats," says Stephane Thomas, Director of MAD Design USA. "Creating outdoor living spaces for year-round use is here to stay – and we have a range of products designed to easily and stylishly revamp your patio, courtyard, or backyard. This giveaway has all the key elements you need to makeover your outdoor space."

The Win The Ultimate Patio prize includes:

EcoSmart Fire Table : valued up to $5,454 . With its streamlined design and beautiful, captivating flame, this stunning Fire Pit Table provides the perfect centerpiece for multi-seasonal entertaining. It combines function and form, with ample surface space to accommodate glassware and small plates comfortably. Choice of 3 fuel types – eco-friendly ethanol, pumped natural gas, or liquid propane. EcoSmart Fire Tables produce no smoke, no soot, and no ash. You'll be the envy of your neighbors! An : valued up to. With its streamlined design and beautiful, captivating flame, this stunning Fire Pit Table provides the perfect centerpiece for multi-seasonal entertaining. It combines function and form, with ample surface space to accommodate glassware and small plates comfortably. Choice of 3 fuel types – eco-friendly ethanol, pumped natural gas, or liquid propane. EcoSmart Fire Tables produce no smoke, no soot, and no ash. You'll be the envy of your neighbors!

HEATSCOPE® Radiant Heater : valued up to $2,495 . It's sleek, discrete, fast-heating, and eco-friendly, creating sun-like warmth. HEATSCOPE® boasts 2X the lifespan and 70% less light than the competition. It's also incredibly efficient: you don't waste money heating the air; it stays pleasantly cool while you feel comfortably warm. : valued up to. It's sleek, discrete, fast-heating, and eco-friendly, creating sun-like warmth.boasts 2X the lifespan and 70% less light than the competition. It's also incredibly efficient: you don't waste money heating the air; it stays pleasantly cool while you feel comfortably warm.

Blinde Sit Set : valued up to $4,485 . Includes a contemporary loveseat and two armchairs, all crafted from Premium Grade A teak and upholstered with stain and weather-resistant Sunbrella® Fabric. Designed for superior comfort with high density, quick-dry foam. A complete: valued up to. Includes a contemporary loveseat and two armchairs, all crafted from Premium Grade A teak and upholstered with stain and weather-resistant Sunbrella® Fabric. Designed for superior comfort with high density, quick-dry foam.

Blinde Accessory : valued up to $1,495 . Choose from: : valued up to. Choose from:

An on-trend Blinde Stitch planter (available in one of 5 different sizes). With their sculptural shape and stitched embellishment, these durable plant pots add visual interest to your outdoor area.

OR

A stylish, hand-crafted teak wood Serve Bar Cart . Featuring two generous shelves that provide ample room for drinks, snacks, and accessories for all your entertaining needs. Practical, contemporary serving trolleys: the perfect combination of form and function.

Entering the Win The Ultimate Patio giveaway is simple:

Follow @Ecosmartfire, @BlindeDesign, and @HeatscopeHeaters on Instagram Enter the contest at mad-usa.com/promos/patio-giveaway.

The competition closes on August 5, 2022.

HEATSCOPE® Heaters feature a range of electric radiant patio heaters with comfortable sun-like warmth, silent operation and award-winning designs. (PRNewsfoto/Mad Design USA) (PRNewswire)

EcoSmart Fire pioneered the ethanol fire industry more than 16 years ago. Featuring award-winning, built-in, freestanding, and fully customizable fireplaces. With 250k+ installations in 75+ countries, our products are endorsed by design, construction, and landscape professionals and loved by homeowners worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Mad Design USA)

A collection of functional and stylish patio furniture by Blinde Design. Featuring modular seating, durable teak furniture, industry-leading Sunbrella fabric, and statement pieces for the ultimate outdoor space. (PRNewsfoto/Mad Design USA) (PRNewswire)

