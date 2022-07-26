Leading inventory funding firm TCC expands its global executive leadership team

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply chain funding disruptor TCC (Trade Capital Corporation) is expanding its executive leadership team with the addition of Poorva Diwekar as its Treasurer and Vice President of Finance.

Trade Capital Corporation - Capital as a Service (PRNewsfoto/Trade Capital Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The recent additions add heft to TCC which boasts more than 500 years of combined experience in supply chain and finance

In her new role, Poorva will head up the treasury, FP&A and accounting functions at TCC.

TCC also recently welcomed Girish Kale as Head of Client Engagement, and GS Iyer as Head of Procurement.

Said Michael C. Doran, TCC's Chief Financial Officer: "We are very pleased to have Poorva on board - she brings a wealth of finance, banking, accounting and cash management expertise. She is an expert on balance sheet valuation, which will be invaluable to our clients looking to optimize their balance sheets."

"Poorva, Girish and GS are excellent additions. Our world-class team of professionals is deeply experienced in the areas of supply chain management, finance, treasury, and systems which are the foundation of TCC TradeCo's inventory funding program," added Sanjay Bonde, Chairman and CEO of TCC.

The recent team expansions add heft to the Silicon Valley-based inventory funding and holding company which already boasts more than 500 years of combined experience in supply chain and finance among its executive management.

Poorva Diwekar joins TCC from KPMG where she was the valuations expert for management planning and financial reporting in the financial services and technology industries. She previously held strategic finance roles at KLA Tencor, Axis Bank and Barclays Bank. Poorva holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation from the CFA Institute and a Chartered Accountant ranking from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, a top 50 ranker at an All-India level.

Girish Kale is a seasoned business transformation, strategic sourcing and procurement leader with more than 35 years of global experience. He formerly served as Partner for the Hitech industry practice of KPMG US based in Mountain View, California, and as Head of Procurement and Supply Chain India Practice. Girish previously worked with GE, Bank of America and Chevron.

GS Iyer is known in the procurement world for his experience in global supplier/commodity management and VMI implementation to drive cost reductions and minimize total cost of ownership. His career spans more than 35 years with companies such as Intel, IBM, Citrix and Flextronics.

About TCC

TCC and its wholly-owned trading arm TradeCo deliver Capital as a Service (CaaS) in an integrated supply chain technology platform. Our CaaS solution offers access to cash flow, providing manufacturers with liquidity and capital efficiency – off balance sheet, while our end-to-end technology platform provides procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end supply chain services. TCC's CaaS Wallet business suite of finance solutions includes the Inventory Card™, Factoring Card™ and SupplierPay Card™ to monetize and secure inventory, accelerate supplier payments and create more resilient supply chain ecosystems.

For more information visit: www.tradecapitalcorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trade Capital Corporation