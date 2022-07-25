Advertise With Us
Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced that Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)
About Pegasystems 
Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact: 
Lisa Pintchman  
VP, Corporate Communications 
LisaPintchman.Rogers@pega.com  
(617) 866-6022  
Twitter: @pega

Investor Contact: 
Peter Welburn  
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations  
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com   
(617) 498-8968

