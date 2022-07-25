Pacific Stone Partners with Weed + Grub to Announce the 'Pacific Stone Comedy Tour'

The multi-city comedy tour will kick off on July 27 in Los Angeles, California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Stone , the #1 flower brand in California by units sold, announces the 'Pacific Stone Comedy Tour' hosted by Weed + Grub, a podcast exploring the intersections of cannabis, comedy, cooking and culture.

Pacific Stone Comedy Tour (PRNewswire)

The Pacific Stone Comedy Tour is an invite-only experience for budtenders and retailers at a ticket price of $4.20, with all proceeds donated to RIP Medical Debt . The first show will kick off on July 27 at Club Tee Gee in Los Angeles, with additional dates to be announced in Santa Barbara and Northern California this October. Curated by Weed + Grub co-hosts Mike Glazer and Mary Jane Gibson, the multi-city tour will feature a dynamic lineup of comedians and entertainers.

According to a recent analysis from Headset , approximately 55% of budtenders in the US and Canada who worked at any point over the previous 12 months had departed by the end of that time period. Also, in both countries, nearly a quarter of all budtenders hired in the past year did not complete a full month of work before turning over. Pacific Stone's goal is to create a campaign celebrating the budtenders and retailers who fuel the industry on a day-to-day basis, with the hope of reinvigorating the excitement of working in cannabis and building community around the plant that brings us together.

"Pacific Stone is ready to hit the road with our talented partners, Weed + Grub," said Angela Cheng, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Pacific Stone. "The idea for a comedy tour perfectly aligns with our mission to bring the community together through laughter, which is what we believe this culture is all about."

"We are so hyped to curate a blazingly funny comedy tour fueled by Pacific Stone — their MVP Cookies gets us perfectly lit every time!" said Mike Glazer and Mary Jane Gibson, co-hosts of Weed + Grub. "As the comedic duo behind Weed + Grub, bringing our favorite comics together to celebrate great cannabis and delicious food while having a hilarious time is the perfect Venn diagram of what we're all about. Join us to spark up, chow down, and laugh until you can't see straight!"

Additional dates for the Pacific Stone Comedy Tour will be announced via Pacific Stone and Weed+Grub social media channels. For more information about Pacific Stone's partnerships, events and product offerings, please visit https://pacificstonebrand.com/ .

About Pacific Stone

Pacific Stone was founded in 2015 as a labor of love by friends and family from the 805 who were passionate about growing clean, consistent, affordable cannabis for California. They are cannabis cultivators and sixth-generation Dutch greenhouse growers who built the coastal indoor greenhouses they cultivate in. They only sell what their team grows, cures and packs to bring you farm-direct cannabis at the best price, year-round: Single Source. Family-owned and operated. Indoor-greenhouse cannabis. California's best-selling flower. Learn more: https://pacificstonebrand.com/ .

