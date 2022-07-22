Chinese Powered Battery Company CALB step out in European Market

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 13th 2022, CALB was invited to the Battery Expert Forum (BEF) hosted by BMZ group in Frankfurt, Germany. CALB showcased future products and developments in lithium-ion technology. Additionally, CALB and BMZ Group announced a strategic cooperative agreement that will enable CALB's growth and exposure to global markets.

The conference consisted of presentations from a panel of experts ranging from battery manufactures, OEM's, and battery management systems. More than 150 enterprises and 5000 attendees participated in the exhibition. Participants included BMZ Innovation Group, Panasonic and Honda.

A highlighted talk from the panel was called 'One-Stop' hosted by Sebastian Wider- VP of CALB. One-Stop is a more efficient manufacturing process which simplifies the battery cell to pack (CTP) lifecycle. The crux of One-Stop is that it combines the cell and packing legs of battery production to One-Stop- allowing a manufacturer to deliver batteries to customers directly.

Finally, CALB and BMZ executed a strategic agreement to expand upon their relationship in developing technology in the worldwide battery market. Future joint projects include developing batteries designed for commercial vehicles and other types of vehicles.

BMZ group is a world's leading supplier of intelligent power and energy storage systems based on lithium-ion technology. The dynamic growth established Gliwice facility as the Center of Excellent for eMobility business.

With over 20 years' experience, more than 2000 customers and roughly 250 new projects a year, BMZ plays a leading role in Europe, whenever professional design and construction of intelligent battery systems are required.

BMZ Group currently employs about 3000 employees, working in Germany, Poland, USA, China, France and United Kingdom. Thanks to the use of latest, innovative technologies, it cooperates with global brands well established as leaders in their markets segments.

As a global leader in new energy technology, CALB is committed to being an energy value creator. Based on its continuous leading technology innovation capability and large-scale intelligent manufacturing strength, we provide the most valuable power and energy storage battery product solutions and high-quality new energy lifecycle services for global outstanding automotive companies, energy storage, and special application markets.

CALB have built industrial clusters in the Yangtze River Delta, the Greater Bay Area, Southwest, and Central China, with a planned production capacity of over 500 GWh by 2025, which makes us the most trustworthy partner of global outstanding enterprises.

With the mission of "Beyond Industry, Empower Mankind" and the vision of "For Mutual, For Greatness", and the strategic considerations of innovative genes, technology leadership, and future orientation, CALB is creating a harmonious coexistence and green sustainable development of energy ecology and contributing to a better future for mankind.

