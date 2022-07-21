StarQuest Becomes Oracle ISV, Now Distributing GoldenGate/XStream Licenses

StarQuest Makes Moving to XStream Easy and Inexpensive for SQDR Customers



SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StarQuest today announced the company is now an Oracle Independent Software Vendor (ISV), able to help StarQuest Data Replicator (SQDR) customers easily move to Oracle XStream/GoldenGate .

SQDR has provided 'anywhere to anywhere' Data Replication and Change Data Capture (CDC) to customers worldwide for over 20 years. Accurate, fast, and low latency CDC is critical in many Extract, Transfer and Load (ETL) processes, including continuous Data Replication. The choice of CDC solution is critical to creating reliability and dependable data pipelines. It determines whether customers will have IT system failures, downtime, or business interruptions.

For data sourced from Oracle databases, SQDR has used Oracle's LogMiner technology for CDC, but can now also use XStream technology. Paul Rampel, StarQuest President explained, "Oracle users requiring advanced performance and security will eventually have to move to XStream for Data Replication/CDC, StarQuest has fully integrated XStream into the currently shipping version of SQDR and is making the move to XStream as easy and inexpensive as it can for SQDR customers. StarQuest is therefore delighted to work with Oracle as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV), and to distribute XStream licenses for use with SQDR."

"We are thrilled StarQuest has selected Oracle's technology to give them a competitive advantage to power StarQuest Data Replicator," said Ashesh Parekh, Oracle Group Vice President. "We look forward to helping joint customers realize the benefits of StarQuest Data Replicator utilizing Oracle XStream technology."

Benefits

Performance - StarQuest benchmarking indicates throughput performance improvement of about 50% using XStream vs LogMiner. XStream therefore enables improved performance both in data capture and data movement.

Security – Consistent approach to security throughout your Oracle infrastructure.

Future Proof – Supported new features ensure non-disruptive use of new functionality and reliability.

LogMiner is included in every version of Oracle Database but XStream requires the purchase of additional Oracle GoldenGate (OGG) licenses. For customers looking to leverage the XStream API, StarQuest is now an Oracle ISV, authorized to distribute licenses to use XStream's high performance capabilities with StarQuest's SQDR product. These licenses can only be used with SQDR. Their cost is still based on the core count of the Oracle Source machine.

Contact us to discuss your exact situation but in general, the following costs apply:

License -- Oracle XStream license via StarQuest SDR

Core Counts: Source Cores only

License List Price: $4,000/Source Core

Maintenance Price: $1,000/annum (minimum two years)

*Limited Time Promotion - Existing SQDR customers qualify for a 50% discount on Oracle license orders placed with StarQuest or its resellers by September 30, 2022, with a 2-year maintenance term. Contact StarQuest for a personalized quote.

For the technical details, see this StarQuest whitepaper, Oracle Databases: The Past, Present, and Future of Data Replication and Change Data Capture, which explains the changes, the reasons for them, the risks customers face, and recommendations.

About Starquest

For over 20 years, StarQuest has provided cost-efficient solutions for maximum data agility. Designed to fit your budget, our solutions require no programming, and our customer service team has the expertise required for successful deployments.

