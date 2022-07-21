NASA to Host Media Activities in Houston Ahead of Lunar Mission

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the Artemis I flight test, NASA is inviting media to its Johnson Space Center in Houston Friday, Aug. 5, for a detailed mission briefing and a behind-the-scenes look at facilities that will enable a long-term human presence at the Moon.

NASA is currently targeting no earlier than Monday, Aug. 29, for the launch of the Space Launch System rocket to send the Orion spacecraft around the Moon and back to Earth. The mission will take place over the course of about six weeks to check out systems before crew fly aboard on Artemis II.

The media day will feature mission support facilities, trainers, and hardware for future Artemis missions, as well as interview opportunities with program leaders, flight directors, astronauts, scientists, and engineers. It also will feature tours and activities in unique facilities at Johnson.

U.S. media interested in participating in person at Johnson must contact the Johnson newsroom no later than 5 p.m. Friday, July 29, by calling: 281-483-5111 or emailing: jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov. International media must contact the Johnson newsroom no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.

Planned activities include:

In-depth mission briefing – Discuss the Artemis I mission profile with flight directors and mission experts. The briefing also will air on NASA TV and media may ask questions by phone. NASA will share the briefing time and details to join by phone at a later date.







Artemis mission control – Chat with flight directors, engineers and astronauts while in the control room that will be used throughout the Artemis I mission.







Space Vehicle Mockup Facility – View a full scale version of the Orion crew module used for training and an





– View a full scale version of the Orion crew module used for training and an Orion launch and entry suit that will be worn by astronauts on future Artemis missions.

Systems Engineering Simulator – Preview the first Artemis lunar surface excursions in a new virtual reality trainer that is preparing future moonwalkers for extravehicular lunar surface operations.







Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory – Learn about the latest hardware and ongoing testing in one of the world's largest swimming pools to support Artemis missions.







Gateway high-fidelity hardware mockup fabrication facility – Tour a high-fidelity mockup of





– Tour a high-fidelity mockup of Gateway's Habitation and Logistics Outpost module where Artemis astronauts will live and work during future Artemis missions.

Additional interview opportunities – Speak with experts from various programs at Johnson that support NASA's Artemis missions, including the Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility Program and the Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative.

Artemis I is an uncrewed flight test, the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to the Moon in preparation for human missions to Mars. Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone to send astronauts to Mars.

