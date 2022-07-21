The Bank of Princeton Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: BPRN) today reported its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for and at the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Bank reported net income of $6.3 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $6.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022, and net income of $5.5 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net income, when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, was primarily due to an increase of $433 thousand in net interest income and a $66 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $160 thousand increase in non-interest expenses and a $33 thousand increase income taxes payable. The increase in net income, when comparing it to the three months ended June 30, 2021, was primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $552 thousand, a $1.0 million decrease in the provision for loan losses and a $94 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $746 thousand increase in non-interest expenses and a $97 thousand increase in income tax expense. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Bank recorded net income of $12.3 million, or $1.89 per diluted common share, compared to $10.4 million, or $1.50 per diluted common share for the same period in 2021, primarily due to a $2.1 million decrease in the Bank's provision for loan losses, a $1.7 million increase in net interest income and a $277 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $1.8 million increase in non-interest expenses and an increase in income taxes of $326 thousand.

(PRNewsfoto/The Bank of Princeton) (PRNewswire)

Highlights for the quarter-ended June 30, 2022 are as follows:

During the six months ended June 30, 2022 , the Bank purchased 265,341 shares of common stock of the authorized 324,017 shares of common stock from a second 5% stock buyback program which commenced in 2022 at a weighted average price of $29.17 .

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 increased $803 thousand or 14.5% over the same period in 2021.

The Bank decreased its cost of funds on deposits by 15 basis points in the second quarter of 2022 from the same period in 2021.

The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans continues to be low at 0.07% as of June 30, 2022 , compared to 0.09% at December 31, 2021 and 0.23% at June 30, 2021 .

President/CEO Edward Dietzler noted that, "The Bank continues to improve its performance with continued credit quality and a strong net interest margin of 4.19% for the quarter and a well-controlled expense base."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.63 billion at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $62.5 million, or 3.7% when compared to $1.69 billion at the end of 2021. The primary reason for the decrease in total assets was a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $111.9 million and a $12.9 million decrease in available-for-sale securities, partially offset by an increase of $61.0 million in net loans. The increase in net loans primarily consisted of a $104.4 million increase in commercial real estate loans and an $11.3 million increase in construction and development loans, partially offset by a decrease of $54.4 million in Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loans which are no longer being offered by the SBA.

Total deposits at June 30, 2022 decreased $55.1 million, or 3.8%, when compared to December 31, 2021. When comparing deposit products between the two periods, certificates of deposit decreased $18.6 million, money market deposits decreased $12.6 million, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $12.2 million, non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $8.4 million and savings decreased $3.2 million. In addition, the Bank had no outstanding borrowings at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2022 decreased $5.2 million or 2.4% when compared to the end of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the $7.8 million of common stock repurchased in the 2022 buyback program, and a $7.4 million change in the accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the available-for-sale investment portfolio associated with an increase in unrealized losses due to the increase in interest rates. These decreases were partially offset by a $9.0 million increase in retained earnings consisting of $12.3 million of net income less $3.3 million of cash dividends recorded during the period. The ratio of equity to total assets at June 30, 2022 and at December 31, 2021, was $13.0% and 12.8%, respectively.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2022, non-performing assets were $965 thousand, a decrease of $449 thousand, or 31.8%, when compared to the amount at December 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the sale of an other real estate owned property in the amount of $226 thousand and a $203 thousand write-down of a non-performing loan. Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") totaled $6.6 million at June 30, 2022 and $6.9 million at December 31, 2021. Three TDR loans totaling $6.0 million are performing in accordance with the agreed-upon terms and there is one TDR loan in non-accrual status as of June 30, 2022.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $16.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $15.9 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $15.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase from the previous quarter was the result of an increase in interest income of $378 thousand, or 2.2% and a decrease in interest expense of $55 thousand. The net interest margin for the second quarter 2022 was 4.19%, increasing 10 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily associated with an increase of eight basis points in the yield on earning assets. When comparing the same three-month period ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, net interest income increased $552 thousand, which was primarily due to a reduction of 19 basis points on the yield paid on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a $25.7 million increase in the average outstanding balance of interest-bearing deposits. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, net interest income was $32.1 million compared to $30.5 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. The increase from the previous six-month period was the result of an increase in interest income of $326 thousand, or 1.0% and a decrease in interest expense of $1.3 million, or 35.6%. The average outstanding balance of earning assets increased by $36.6 million and average outstanding interest-bearing liabilities increased $26.2 million. The rate on total deposits, for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 was 0.33% and 0.48%, respectively. For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 the rate on total deposits was 0.34% and 0.54%, respectively.

The Bank did not record a provision for credit losses for both the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022. The comparable amounts were $1.0 million and $2.1 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. The primary reasons for the provision for credit losses for the first and second quarters of 2021 were charge-offs in the amounts of $1.1 million and $1.0 million, respectively. Net recoveries for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and the prior three-month period ended March 31, 2022, were $12 thousand, $46 thousand and $34 thousand, respectively. The Bank did not make any material changes to the qualitative factors used in determining the level of general reserve needed for management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio. The coverage ratio of allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.19% (excluding PPP loans it was 1.21%) at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.24% (excluding PPP loans it was 1.32%) at December 31, 2021.

Total non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased $94 thousand to $1.1 million, or by 9.2%, when compared to the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to a $65 thousand increase in loan fees collected and a $61 thousand increase in service fees, partially offset by a $40 thousand reduction relating to an equity investment that incurred startup costs. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, non-interest income increased $277 thousand, or 14.7%, from the same six-month period in 2021, primarily due to a $134 thousand increase in service fees, a $99 thousand increase in other non-interest income and a $34 thousand increase in loan fees collected.

Total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 increased $746 thousand, or 8.6%, when compared to the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to $544 thousand increase in salaries and benefits expenses, $167 thousand increase in data processing and communication expenses and a $101 thousand expense related to an OREO property, partially offset by a $96 thousand reduction in professional fees and a $93 thousand reduction in occupancy and equipment expenses. When comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to the immediately prior quarter, non-interest expense increased $160 thousand, or 1.7%, primarily due to increases in OREO expense and other operating expenses. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, non-interest expense was $18.7 million, compared to $16.9 million for the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in additional operating costs associated with the Bank's expansion strategy.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Bank recorded an income tax expense of $1.6 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.6%, compared to an income tax expense of $1.6 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 21.1% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, and compared to an income tax expense of $1.5 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 21.9% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021. For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the income tax expense were $3.3 million (effective tax rate of 20.9%) and $2.9 million (effective tax rate of 22.0%), respectively.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 19 branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also four branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

Forward-Looking Statements

The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the extent of the adverse impact of the current global coronavirus outbreak on our customers, prospects and business, including related supply chain shortage of goods, as well as the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; civil unrest, rioting, acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the local, state and Federal governments in response to such events, which could impact business and economic conditions in our market area, the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; and the timing and nature of the regulatory response to any applications filed by the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors," and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















































































June 30, 2022 vs



June 30, 2022 vs





June 30,

December 31,

June 30,

December 31, 2021



June 30, 2021





2022

2021

2021

$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change

































ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 46,771

$ 158,716

$ 79,939

$ (111,945)

(70.53) %

$ (33,168)

(41.49) % Securities available-for-sale taxable

46,546

51,690

25,750

(5,144)

(9.95)



20,796

80.76

Securities available-for-sale tax-exempt

41,693

49,468

46,852

(7,775)

(15.72)



(5,159)

(11.01)

Securities held-to-maturity

204

208

212

(4)

(1.92)



(8)

(3.77)

Loans receivable, net of deferred

1,396,223

1,335,163

1,393,907

61,060

4.57



2,316

0.17

Allowance for loan losses

(16,666)

(16,620)

(16,042)

(46)

0.28



(624)

3.89

Goodwill

8,853

8,853

8,853

-

-



-

-

Core deposit intangible

2,093

2,393

2,701

(300)

(12.54)



(608)

(22.51)

Other assets

99,422

97,811

93,292

1,611

1.65



6,130

6.57

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,625,139

$ 1,687,682

$ 1,635,464

$ (62,543)

(3.71) %

$ (10,325)

(0.63) %



































































LIABILITIES































Non-interest checking

$ 277,836

$ 286,247

$ 272,685

$ (8,411)

(2.94) %

$ 5,151

1.89 % Interest checking

246,792

259,022

250,750

(12,230)

(4.72)



(3,958)

(1.58)

Savings

222,408

225,579

207,656

(3,171)

(1.41)



14,752

7.10

Money market

360,426

373,075

335,062

(12,649)

(3.39)



25,364

7.57

Time deposits over $250,000

33,517

33,741

44,158

(224)

(0.66)



(10,641)

(24.10)

Other time deposits

250,069

268,479

288,015

(18,410)

(6.86)



(37,946)

(13.18)

Total deposits

1,391,048

1,446,143

1,398,326

(55,095)

(3.81)



(7,278)

(0.52)

Borrowings

-

-

-

-

N/A



-

N/A

Other liabilities

22,742

24,961

24,298

(2,219)

(8.89)



(1,556)

(6.40)

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,413,790

1,471,104

1,422,624

(57,314)

(3.90)



(8,834)

(0.62)



































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Common stock

34,338

34,100

34,066

238

0.70



272

0.80

Paid-in capital

80,883

80,220

80,041

663

0.83



842

1.05

Treasury stock

(17,832)

(10,032)

(4,458)

(7,800)

77.75



(13,374)

N/A

Retained earnings

120,487

111,451

101,718

9,036

8.11



18,769

18.45

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(6,527)

839

1,473

(7,366)

(877.95)



(8,000)

(543.11)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

211,349

216,578

212,840

(5,229)

(2.41)



(1,491)

(0.70)



































TOTAL LIABILITIES































AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,625,139

$ 1,687,682

$ 1,635,464

$ (62,543)

(3.71) %

$ (10,325)

(0.63) %

































Book value per common share

$ 33.74

$ 33.42

$ 31.96

$ 0.32

0.96 %

$ 1.78

5.57 % Tangible book value per common share1

$ 32.00

$ 31.69

$ 30.23

$ 0.31

0.99 %

$ 1.77

5.86 %

































1Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.









































The Bank of Princeton Loan and Deposit Tables (Unaudited)











The components of loans receivable, net at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were as follows:



























June 30,

December 31,





2022

2021





(In thousands)

Commercial real estate

$ 875,395

$ 771,028

Commercial and industrial

29,414

29,677

Construction

415,004

403,680

Residential first-lien mortgages

47,085

48,638

Home equity / consumer

8,018

7,685

PPP I (SBA loans)

4,180

6,641

PPP II (SBA loans)

21,113

73,099

Total loans

1,400,209

1,340,448

Deferred fees and costs

(3,986)

(5,285)

Allowance for loan losses

(16,666)

(16,620)

Loans, net

$ 1,379,557

$ 1,318,543

























The components of deposits at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were as follows:















June 30,

December 31,





2022

2021





(In thousands)

Demand, non-interest-bearing

$ 277,836

$ 286,247

Demand, interest-bearing

246,792

259,022

Savings

222,408

225,579

Money markets

360,426

373,075

Time deposits

283,586

302,220

Total deposits

$ 1,391,048

$ 1,446,143















The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data)

























Three Months Ended June 30,









2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Interest and dividend income















Loans and fees $ 16,768

$ 16,978

$ (210)

-1.2 %

Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 234

112

122

108.9 %



Tax-exempt 293

289

4

1.4 %

Held-to-maturity debt securities 3

2

1

50.0 %

Other interest and dividend income 158

41

117

285.4 %



Total interest and dividends 17,456

17,422

34

0.2 %

















Interest expense

















Deposits 1,169

1,687

(518)

-30.7 %



Total interest expense 1,169

1,687

(518)

-30.7 %



















Net interest income 16,287

15,735

552

3.5 % Provision for loan losses -

1,000

(1,000)

-100.0 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,287

14,735

1,552

10.5 %

















Non-interest income















Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale, net 2

-

2

N/A

Income from bank-owned life insurance 283

277

6

2.2 %

Fees and service charges 497

436

61

14.0 %

Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 303

238

65

27.3 %

Other 27

67

(40)

-59.7 %



Total non-interest income 1,112

1,018

94

9.2 %

















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits 4,908

4,364

544

12.5 %

Occupancy and equipment 1,429

1,522

(93)

-6.1 %

Professional fees 582

678

(96)

-14.2 %

Data processing and communications 1,056

889

167

18.8 %

Federal deposit insurance 275

238

37

15.5 %

Advertising and promotion 120

63

57

90.5 %

Office expense 62

44

18

40.9 %

Other real estate owned expense 2

1

1

100.0 %

Loss on sale of other real estate owned 101

-

101

N/A

Core deposit intangible 145

160

(15)

-9.4 %

Other 748

723

25

3.5 %



Total non-interest expense 9,428

8,682

746

8.6 %

















Income before income tax expense 7,971

7,071

900

12.7 % Income tax expense 1,644

1,547

97

6.3 % Net income $ 6,327

$ 5,524

803

14.5 %

















Net income per common share - basic $ 1.00

$ 0.82

$ 0.18

22.0 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.98

$ 0.80

$ 0.18

22.5 %

















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,305

6,725

(420)

-6.2 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,437

6,872

(435)

-6.3 %

The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Statements of Income (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter) (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended













June 30,

March 31,













2022

2022

$ Change

% Change Interest and dividend income















Loans and fees $ 16,768

$ 16,492

$ 276

1.7 %

Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 234

223

11

4.9 %



Tax-exempt 293

303

(10)

-3.3 %

Held-to-maturity debt securities 3

3

0

0.0 %

Other interest and dividend income 158

57

101

177.2 %



Total interest and dividends 17,456

17,078

378

2.2 %



















Interest expense

















Deposits 1,169

1,224

(55)

-4.5 %



Total interest expense 1,169

1,224

(55)

-4.5 %



















Net interest income 16,287

15,854

433

2.7 % Provision for loan losses -

-

0

0.0 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,287

15,854

433

2.7 %



















Non-interest income















Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net 2

-

2

N/A

Income from bank-owned life insurance 283

282

1

0.4 %

Fees and service charges 497

475

22

4.6 %

Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 303

95

208

218.9 %

Other 27

194

(167)

-86.1 %



Total non-interest income 1,112

1,046

66

6.3 %



















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits 4,908

4,901

7

0.1 %

Occupancy and equipment 1,429

1,478

(49)

-3.3 %

Professional fees 582

561

21

3.7 %

Data processing and communications 1,056

1,035

21

2.0 %

Federal deposit insurance 275

264

11

4.2 %

Advertising and promotion 120

119

1

0.8 %

Office expense 62

54

8

14.8 %

Other real estate owned expense 2

9

(7)

-77.8 %

Loss on sale of other real estate owned 101

-

101

N/A

Core deposit intangible 145

154

(9)

-5.8 %

Other 748

693

55

7.9 %



Total non-interest expense 9,428

9,268

160

1.7 %



















Income before income tax expense 7,971

7,632

339

4.4 % Income tax expense 1,644

1,611

33

2.0 % Net income $ 6,327

$ 6,021

$ 306

5.1 %



















Net income per common share - basic $ 1.00

$ 0.93

$ 0.07

7.5 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.98

$ 0.91

$ 0.07

7.7 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,305

6,465

(160)

-2.5 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,437

6,614

(177)

-2.7 %

The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

























Six Months Ended













June 30,













2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Interest and dividend income















Loans and fees $ 33,260

$ 33,306

$ (46)

-0.1 %

Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 457

220

237

107.7 %



Tax-exempt 596

590

6

1.0 %

Held-to-maturity debt securities 6

6

0

0.0 %

Other interest and dividend income 215

86

129

150.0 %



Total interest and dividends 34,534

34,208

326

1.0 %



















Interest expense

















Deposits 2,393

3,717

(1,324)

-35.6 %



Borrowings -

1

(1)

-100.0 %



Total interest expense 2,393

3,718

(1,325)

-35.6 %



















Net interest income 32,141

30,490

1,651

5.4 % Provision for loan losses -

2,125

(2,125)

-100.0 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 32,141

28,365

3,776

13.3 %



















Non-Interest income















Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale, net 2

7

(5)

-71.4 %

Income from bank-owned life insurance 565

550

15

2.7 %

Fees and service charges 972

838

134

16.0 %

Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 398

364

34

9.3 %

Other 221

122

99

81.1 %



Total non-interest income 2,158

1,881

277

14.7 %



















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits 9,809

8,474

1,335

15.8 %

Occupancy and equipment 2,907

3,042

(135)

-4.4 %

Professional fees 1,143

1,340

(197)

-14.7 %

Data processing and communications 2,091

1,760

331

18.8 %

Federal deposit insurance 539

366

173

47.3 %

Advertising and promotion 239

113

126

111.5 %

Office expense 116

97

19

19.6 %

Other real estate owned expense 11

10

1

10.0 %

Loss on sale of other real estate owned 101

-

101

N/A

Core deposit intangible 299

334

(35)

-10.5 %

Other 1,441

1,405

36

2.6 %



Total non-interest expense 18,696

16,941

1,755

10.4 %



















Income before income tax expense 15,603

13,305

2,298

17.3 % Income tax expense 3,255

2,929

326

11.1 % Net income $ 12,348

$ 10,376

$ 1,972

19.0 %



















Net income per common share - basic $ 1.93

$ 1.54

$ 0.39

25.6 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.89

$ 1.50

$ 0.39

26.1 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,385

6,760

(375)

-5.5 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,526

6,899

(373)

-5.4 %





















The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended June 30,









2022

2021









Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/









Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

$ Change

% Change Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,391,937

4.85 %

$ 1,434,187

4.75 %

$ (42,250)

0.10 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 48,590

1.93 %

24,890

1.80 %

23,700

0.13 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 43,742

2.68 %

46,586

2.48 %

(2,844)

0.88 % Held-to-maturity 205

5.29 %

213

5.27 %

(8)

2.81 % Securities 92,537

2.29 %

71,689

2.25 %

20,848

2.29 %























Other interest earning assets





















Interest-bearing bank accounts 72,786

0.78 %

46,234

0.22 %

26,552

0.78 % Equities 1,307

5.14 %

1,402

4.37 %

(95)

4.92 % Other interest-earning assets 74,093

0.86 %

47,636

0.35 %

26,457

0.86 % Total interest-earning assets 1,558,567

4.49 %

1,553,512

4.50 %

5,055

4.49 % Total non-earning assets 107,194





94,629











Total assets $ 1,665,761





$ 1,648,141



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 273,114

0.26 %

$ 255,644

0.26 %

$ 17,470

0.00 % Savings 230,493

0.24 %

199,920

0.25 %

30,573

-0.01 % Money market 368,704

0.29 %

332,467

0.31 %

36,237

-0.02 % Certificates of deposit 277,621

0.86 %

336,205

1.36 %

(58,584)

-0.50 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,149,932

0.41 %

1,124,236

0.60 %

25,696

-0.19 % Non-interest bearing deposits 278,963





283,567











Total deposits 1,428,895

0.33 %

1,407,803

0.48 %

21,092

-0.15 %























Borrowings -

0.00 %

610

0.32 %

(610)

-0.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,149,932

0.41 %

1,124,846

0.60 %

25,086

-0.19 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 278,963





283,567











Total cost of funds 1,428,895

0.33 %

1,408,413

0.48 %

20,482

-0.15 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 23,534





26,472











Stockholders' equity 213,332





213,256











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,665,761





$ 1,648,141



































Net interest spread



4.08 %





3.90 %







Net interest margin



4.19 %





4.06 %







Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.24 %





4.12 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.











































The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended









June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022









Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/









Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

$ Change

% Change Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,391,937

4.85 %

$ 1,346,733

4.97 %

$ 45,204

-0.12 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 48,590

1.93 %

52,221

1.73 %

(3,631)

0.20 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 43,742

2.68 %

48,605

2.53 %

(4,863)

0.15 % Held-to-maturity 205

5.29 %

207

5.35 %

(2)

-0.06 % Securities 92,537

2.29 %

101,033

2.12 %

(8,496)

0.17 %























Other interest earning assets





















Interest-bearing bank accounts 72,786

0.78 %

122,774

0.14 %

(49,988)

0.64 % Equities 1,307

5.14 %

1,353

3.91 %

(46)

1.23 % Other interest-earning assets 74,093

0.86 %

124,127

0.18 %

(50,034)

0.68 % Total interest-earning assets 1,558,567

4.49 %

1,571,893

4.41 %

(13,326)

0.08 % Total non-earning assets 107,194





108,280











Total assets $ 1,665,761





$ 1,680,173



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 273,114

0.26 %

$ 257,978

0.25 %

$ 15,136

0.01 % Savings 230,493

0.24 %

232,136

0.24 %

(1,643)

0.00 % Money market 368,704

0.29 %

376,517

0.27 %

(7,813)

0.02 % Certificates of deposit 277,621

0.86 %

290,686

0.95 %

(13,065)

-0.09 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,149,932

0.41 %

1,157,317

0.43 %

(7,385)

-0.02 % Non-interest bearing deposits 278,963





285,298











Total deposits 1,428,895

0.33 %

1,442,615

0.34 %

(13,720)

-0.01 %























Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,149,932

0.41 %

1,157,317

0.43 %

(7,385)

-0.02 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 278,963





285,298











Total cost of funds 1,428,895

0.33 %

1,442,615

0.34 %

(13,720)

-0.01 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 23,534





20,505











Stockholders' equity 213,332





217,053











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,665,761





$ 1,680,173



































Net interest spread



4.08 %





3.98 %







Net interest margin



4.19 %





4.09 %







Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.24 %





4.14 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.















































The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Six Months Ended June 30,









2022

2021









Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/









Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

$ Change

% Change Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,369,460

4.90 %

$ 1,405,901

4.78 %

$ (36,441)

0.12 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 50,396

1.83 %

25,435

1.74 %

24,961

0.09 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 46,160

2.60 %

47,557

2.50 %

(1,397)

0.10 % Held-to-maturity 206

5.32 %

214

5.65 %

(8)

-0.33 % Securities 96,762

2.25 %

73,206

2.23 %

23,556

0.02 %























Other interest earning assets





















Interest-bearing bank accounts 97,642

0.38 %

48,100

0.23 %

49,542

0.15 % Equities 1,330

4.51 %

1,395

4.46 %

(65)

0.05 % Other interest-earning assets 98,972

0.44 %

49,495

0.35 %

49,477

0.09 % Total interest-earning assets 1,565,194

4.45 %

1,528,602

4.51 %

36,592

-0.06 % Total non-earning assets 94,643





103,939











Total assets $ 1,659,837





$ 1,632,541



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 265,588

0.25 %

$ 259,484

0.29 %

$ 6,104

-0.04 % Savings 231,310

0.24 %

192,359

0.26 %

38,951

-0.02 % Money market 372,575

0.28 %

322,612

0.32 %

49,963

-0.04 % Certificates of deposit 284,118

0.92 %

352,359

1.49 %

(68,241)

-0.57 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,153,591

0.42 %

1,126,814

0.68 %

26,777

-0.26 % Non-interest bearing deposits 278,269





266,211











Total deposits 1,431,860

0.34 %

1,393,025

0.54 %

38,835

-0.20 %























Borrowings -

0.00 %

544

0.67 %

(544)

-0.67 % Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,153,591

0.42 %

1,127,358

0.66 %

26,233

-0.24 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 278,269





266,211











Total cost of funds 1,431,860

0.34 %

1,393,569

0.54 %

38,291

-0.20 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,565





26,692











Stockholders' equity 212,412





212,280











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,659,837





$ 1,632,541



































Net interest spread



4.03 %





3.84 %







Net interest margin



4.14 %





4.03 %







Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.20 %





4.08 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.











































The Bank of Princeton Quarterly Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





















2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

June

March

December

September

June



















Return on average assets 1.52 %

1.45 %

1.44 %

1.41 %

1.34 % Return on average equity 11.90 %

11.25 %

11.34 %

10.95 %

10.36 % Return on average tangible equity1 12.54 %

11.86 %

11.97 %

11.56 %

10.95 % Net interest margin 4.19 %

4.09 %

3.96 %

4.08 %

4.06 % Net interest margin (FTE)2 4.24 %

4.14 %

4.02 %

4.14 %

4.12 % Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP3 53.36 %

53.93 %

50.43 %

48.16 %

50.87 %



















COMMON STOCK DATA

















Market value at period end $ 27.46

$ 28.85

$ 29.33

$ 29.87

$ 28.67 Market range:

















High $ 30.55

$ 32.05

$ 30.89

$ 20.45

$ 23.91 Low $ 26.57

$ 28.67

$ 28.71

$ 17.40

$ 17.51 Book value per common share at period end $ 33.74

$ 33.49

$ 33.42

$ 30.26

$ 29.85 Tangible book value per common share at period end4 $ 32.00

$ 31.75

$ 31.96

$ 28.48

$ 28.04 Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 6,263

6,366

6,480

6,588

6,659



















CAPITAL RATIOS

















Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.13 %

14.16 %

15.10 %

15.60 %

15.33 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.08 %

13.10 %

13.97 %

14.43 %

14.19 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 12.46 %

12.36 %

12.06 %

12.29 %

12.22 % Period-end equity to assets 13.00 %

12.71 %

12.84 %

12.89 %

13.01 % Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets 12.42 %

12.13 %

12.26 %

12.23 %

12.40 %



















CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)

















Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (12)

$ (34)

$ 101

$ 821

$ 1,000 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans -0.003 %

-0.010 %

0.030 %

0.240 %

0.279 %



















Total nonperforming loans (TDRs not included) $ 402

$ 406

$ 422

$ 1,043

$ 2,381 Other real estate owned -

226

226

376

446 Troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

















-Performing 6,001

6,066

6,122

6,187

6,241 -Non-performing 563

766

766

1,092

1,332 Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs $ 6,966

$ 7,464

$ 7,536

$ 8,698

$ 10,400



















Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:

















Period-end loans 1.19 %

1.19 %

1.24 %

1.22 %

1.14 % Nonaccrual loans 1727.05 %

1420.99 %

1398.99 %

769.13 %

491.03 % Nonperforming assets 1727.05 %

1191.27 %

1175.39 %

653.96 %

432.05 %



















As a percent of total loans:

















Nonaccrual loans 0.07 %

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.16 %

0.23 % Accruing TDRs 0.43 %

0.43 %

0.46 %

0.46 %

0.45 % Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs 0.50 %

0.52 %

0.55 %

0.62 %

0.71 %







































1Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents the rate of return on tangible common equity.







2Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans.

















3The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expense (excluding amortization of core deposit intangible)



divided by net interest income and non-interest income.

















4Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which









excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.







































Contact George Rapp

609.454.0718

grapp@thebankofprinceton.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Bank of Princeton