Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

OAKS, Pa., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the second-quarter 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.81 in second-quarter 2022 compared to $0.93 in second-quarter 2021.

Consolidated Overview













(In thousands, except
earnings per share)


For the Three Months
Ended June 30,




For the Six Months
Ended June 30,





2022


2021


%


2022


2021


%














Revenues


$481,670


$475,651


1 %


$1,063,113


$931,337


14 %

Net income


111,276


133,778


(17) %


301,584


263,248


15 %

Diluted earnings per share


$0.81


$0.93


(13) %


$2.17


$1.82


19 %

"Our second-quarter financial results reflect our business' resilience as we navigate the state of the capital markets, inflation's continued impact, and change. While we expect these challenges to continue, we remain steadfast in our conviction that our company is moving in the right direction," said CEO Ryan Hicke.

"We've made progress as a business in three strategic areas of focus: growth, talent, and culture. Our expertise in asset management, technology, and operations is the foundation for driving short- and long-term revenue growth. We are seizing opportunities globally to provide existing and new solutions to our markets, enhance our talent, and reignite our culture. We will continue to diligently assess and allocate our investments in order to push our company forward in these areas, further position us for growth, and deliver value to our employees, clients, and shareholders."

Summary of Second-Quarter Results by Business Segment










(In thousands)


For the Three Months
Ended June 30,




For the Six Months
Ended June 30,





2022


2021


%


2022


2021


%

Private Banks:













Revenues


$124,184


$123,676


— %


$337,732


$241,284


40 %

Expenses


121,060


117,654


3 %


243,015


228,378


6 %

Operating Profit


3,124


6,022


(48) %


94,717


12,906


NM

Operating Margin


3 %


5 %




28 %


5 %
















Investment Advisors:













Revenues


113,194


119,396


(5) %


232,424


232,690


— %

Expenses


63,375


59,133


7 %


127,895


114,160


12 %

Operating Profit


49,819


60,263


(17) %


104,529


118,530


(12) %

Operating Margin


44 %


50 %




45 %


51 %
















Institutional Investors:













Revenues


83,483


85,699


(3) %


170,322


170,198


— %

Expenses


43,925


41,895


5 %


89,283


81,053


10 %

Operating Profit


39,558


43,804


(10) %


81,039


89,145


(9) %

Operating Margin


47 %


51 %




48 %


52 %
















Investment Managers:













Revenues


155,926


142,808


9 %


312,827


279,227


12 %

Expenses


100,807


84,995


19 %


199,644


168,015


19 %

Operating Profit


55,119


57,813


(5) %


113,183


111,212


2 %

Operating Margin


35 %


40 %




36 %


40 %
















Investments in New Businesses:













Revenues


4,883


4,072


20 %


9,808


7,938


24 %

Expenses


12,844


13,631


(6) %


24,794


27,035


(8) %

Operating Loss


(7,961)


(9,559)


NM


(14,986)


(19,097)


NM














Totals:













Revenues


$481,670


$475,651


1 %


$1,063,113


$931,337


14 %

Expenses


342,011


317,308


8 %


684,631


618,641


11 %

Corporate Overhead Expenses


23,799


22,322


7 %


47,823


43,838


9 %

Income from Operations


$115,860


$136,021


(15) %


$330,659


$268,858


23 %

Second-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Revenues from Information processing and software servicing fees increased from new client conversions and growth from existing SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP) clients. Additional revenues from our acquisition of SEI Novus during the fourth-quarter 2021 also contributed to the increase.
  • Revenues from Assets under management, administration, and distribution fees were flat. Revenues from Assets under management decreased due to the significant decline in market conditions during the second quarter and client shifts into lower fee investment products. This decline was offset by increased revenues from assets under administration.
  • Our average assets under management in equity and fixed income programs, excluding LSV, decreased $21.1 billion, or 11%, to $177.1 billion in the second-quarter 2022, as compared to $198.2 billion during the second-quarter 2021 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Our average assets under administration increased $39.3 billion, or 5%, to $897.5 billion in the second-quarter 2022, as compared to $858.2 billion during the second-quarter 2021 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during second-quarter 2022 were $7.9 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $5.6 million when contract values are completely realized.
  • Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during second-quarter 2022 were $934.0 thousand.
  • The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased personnel costs due to business growth, competitive labor markets, and the impact of inflation on wages and services. The increase was partially offset by lower direct costs related to asset management revenues.
  • In June, we initiated an enhanced voluntary separation program to long-tenured employees as part of our commitment to professional development and expanded responsibilities for current and new talent by increasing advancement opportunities. We expect this program to be finalized in July 2022. The program's total cost is currently estimated to be between $54.0 million and $58.0 million, which will be recorded as part of third-quarter 2022 results.
  • Earnings from LSV decreased to $29.8 million in the second-quarter 2022 as compared to $35.1 million in the second-quarter 2021 due to negative cash flows from existing clients, market depreciation and client losses.
  • We capitalized $6.1 million of software development costs in second-quarter 2022 for continued enhancements to SWP. Amortization expense related to SWP was $11.8 million in second-quarter 2022.
  • Our effective tax rates were 23.1% in second-quarter 2022 and 22.3% in second-quarter 2021. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to decreased tax benefits associated with a lower volume of stock option exercises.
  • We repurchased 2.0 million shares of our common stock for $109.3 million during the second-quarter 2022 at an average price of $55.48 per share.
  • Cash flow from operations was $70.2 million, or $0.51 per share, and free cash flow was $52.4 million during the second-quarter 2022.

Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on July 20, 2022. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 4384485.

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change, and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of June 30, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • the extent to which current market conditions will persist,
  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter and the timing of the realization of such revenue, if any,
  • whether we will diligently assess and allocate our investments,
  • whether we positioned for growth, and to deliver value to our employees, clients, and shareholders, and
  • when our enhanced voluntary separation program will close and the amount of the cost of such program.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to the matters in this release and set forth above as well as:

  • the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,
  • our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
  • whether our investments will create growth opportunities,
  • whether we are positioned for sustainable growth and to take advantage of opportunities,
  • the margins that out businesses may generate,
  • the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
  • the competition for and cost of talent and the effect of these factors on our business,
  • the headwinds we will face and our strategies for how we may respond to these headwinds,
  • how we will manage our expenses,
  • the degree to which our reported margins will decline, increase or normalize,
  • the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
  • whether we have laid the groundwork for our future growth plans,
  • the degree to which we will align our talent and spending to capitalize on market opportunities for both the short and medium term,
  • whether our voluntary separation program will create space for internal mobility, fresh perspectives, diversity and external experience, and the degree to which this will position us for or accelerate our growth,
  • the degree to which we will reset our capital investments to sustain the growth we create,
  • the success, if any, of the sales and strategic initiatives we pursue,
  • whether our culture will enable us to be more nimble, while maintaining focus and attention on our clients and opportunities,
  • the timing of when new clients will be on-boarded directly to new technology platforms and when our entire existing client base will be live on such platforms,
  • the value of our backlog and the strength of our pipelines,
  • whether we will be able to drive cross-selling opportunities,
  • whether we will focus on maintaining and accelerating growth in existing businesses, expanding our focus on new growth engines, or reinvigorating our culture and talent strategies across the company,
  • our growth prospects,
  • the timing of and our ability to integrate any acquisition targets that we may pursue, if any,
  • the potential benefits we may derive from any of our acquisitions,
  • the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth,
  • the investments we may make in our technologies and personnel, and
  • the success and benefits of our strategic investments.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)




For the Three Months
Ended June 30,


For the Six Months
Ended June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021










Asset management, admin. and distribution fees


$382,594


$382,509


$776,691


$750,155

Information processing and software servicing fees


99,076


93,142


286,422


181,182










Total revenues


481,670


475,651


1,063,113


931,337










Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs


50,023


55,827


103,151


105,991

Software royalties and other information processing costs


7,407


7,471


14,954


13,213

Compensation, benefits and other personnel


157,921


141,779


318,405


279,000

Stock-based compensation


10,007


10,103


20,573


19,855

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees


63,271


55,449


125,762


109,789

Data processing and computer related


32,254


27,375


62,070


53,096

Facilities, supplies and other costs


20,133


18,479


37,760


35,727

Amortization


16,508


14,723


33,395


29,075

Depreciation


8,286


8,424


16,384


16,733










Total expenses


365,810


339,630


732,454


662,479










Income from operations


115,860


136,021


330,659


268,858










Net (loss) gain on investments


(2,620)


377


(3,109)


709

Interest and dividend income


1,853


878


2,701


1,823

Interest expense


(211)


(130)


(461)


(253)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate


29,813


35,065


62,272


68,415










Income before income taxes


144,695


172,211


392,062


339,552










Income taxes


33,419


38,433


90,478


76,304










Net income


$111,276


$133,778


$301,584


$263,248










Basic earnings per common share


$0.82


$0.94


$2.20


$1.85










Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share


136,435


142,074


137,185


142,638










Diluted earnings per common share


$0.81


$0.93


$2.17


$1.82










Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share


137,817


144,212


138,764


144,759










Dividends declared per common share


$0.40


$0.37


$0.40


$0.37

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)




June 30,


December 31,



2022


2021

Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$771,673


$831,407

Restricted cash


351


351

Receivables from investment products


54,911


59,036

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,952 and $1,602


466,902


441,609

Securities owned


31,171


28,267

Other current assets


50,523


43,559

Total Current Assets


1,375,531


1,404,229






Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $424,048 and $409,248


178,946


178,869

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets


27,629


33,614

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $572,065 and $545,307


230,497


243,446

Available for Sale and Equity Securities


121,682


129,541

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value


6,000


6,916

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate


46,865


107,918

Goodwill


117,405


117,232

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $24,163 and $17,716


61,669


68,782

Deferred Contract Costs


35,353


36,236

Deferred Income Taxes


2,459


2,983

Other Assets, net


30,893


24,936

Total Assets


$2,234,929


$2,354,702






Liabilities and Equity





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable


$10,305


$10,312

Accrued liabilities


218,752


324,382

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities


10,993


11,328

Deferred revenue


13,510


9,721

Total Current Liabilities


253,560


355,743






Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility



40,000

Long-term Income Taxes Payable


803


803

Deferred Income Taxes


22,833


48,876

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities


21,675


27,639

Other Long-term Liabilities


13,970


20,878

Total Liabilities


312,841


493,939






Shareholders' Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 135,480 and 138,449 shares issued and outstanding


1,355


1,384

Capital in excess of par value


1,272,971


1,246,608

Retained earnings


693,525


632,614

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net


(45,763)


(19,843)

Total Shareholders' Equity


1,922,088


1,860,763

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$2,234,929


$2,354,702

ENDING ASSET BALANCES
(In millions)  (Unaudited)




Jun. 30,


Sept. 30,


Dec. 31,


Mar. 31,


Jun. 30,



2021


2021


2021


2022


2022

Private Banks:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$26,264


$25,618


$26,281


$25,335


$22,277

Collective trust fund programs


7


6


6


7


7

Liquidity funds


3,654


3,988


4,724


4,225


3,666

Total assets under management


$29,925


$29,612


$31,011


$29,567


$25,950

Client assets under administration


4,412


4,675


4,481


4,449


3,923

Total assets


$34,337


$34,287


$35,492


$34,016


$29,873












Investment Advisors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$78,053


$78,560


$81,686


$77,614


$65,783

Liquidity funds


3,550


3,477


4,317


4,610


8,292

Total Platform assets under management


$81,603


$82,037


$86,003


$82,224


$74,075

Platform-only assets (E)


13,566


13,728


14,564


14,151


12,642

Total Platform assets (E)


$95,169


$95,765


$100,567


$96,375


$86,717












Institutional Investors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$93,010


$89,441


$91,719


$87,358


$75,506

Collective trust fund programs


5


5


5


6


5

Liquidity funds


2,516


2,599


2,118


2,150


1,654

Total assets under management


$95,531


$92,045


$93,842


$89,514


$77,165

Client assets under advisement


4,566


4,698


4,857


4,778


4,218

Total assets


$100,097


$96,743


$98,699


$94,292


$81,383












Investment Managers:











Collective trust fund programs


$87,012


$87,488


$92,549


$85,411


$142,035

Liquidity funds


473


568


423


284


271

Total assets under management


$87,485


$88,056


$92,972


$85,695


$142,306

Client assets under administration (A)


875,942


861,605


907,377


895,181


885,096

Total assets


$963,427


$949,661


$1,000,349


$980,876


$1,027,402












Investments in New Businesses:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$1,924


$1,964


$2,096


$2,057


$1,903

Liquidity funds


191


202


240


305


242

Total assets under management


$2,115


$2,166


$2,336


$2,362


$2,145

Client assets under administration


1,422


1,378


1,410


1,401


1,076

Total assets


$3,537


$3,544


$3,746


$3,763


$3,221












LSV Asset Management:











Equity and fixed-income programs (B)


$102,404


$97,604


$98,984


$95,962


$81,940












Total:











Equity and fixed-income programs (C)


$301,655


$293,187


$300,766


$288,326


$247,409

Collective trust fund programs


87,024


87,499


92,560


85,424


142,047

Liquidity funds


10,384


10,834


11,822


11,574


14,125

Total assets under management


$399,063


$391,520


$405,148


$385,324


$403,581

Client assets under advisement


5,988


6,076


6,267


6,179


5,294

Client assets under administration (D)


880,354


866,280


911,858


899,630


889,019

Platform-only assets


13,566


13,728


14,564


14,151


12,642

Total assets


$1,298,971


$1,277,604


$1,337,837


$1,305,284


$1,310,536

(A)

Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $80.7 billion of assets that are at fee
levels below our normal full-service assets (as of June 30, 2022).

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.9 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance
only (as of June 30, 2022).

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.4 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at June 30,
2022.

(D)

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $12.9 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of
June 30, 2022) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

(E)

Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment
Advisors segment.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)




2nd Qtr.


3rd Qtr.


4th Qtr.


1st Qtr.


2nd Qtr.



2021


2021


2021


2022


2022

Private Banks:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$26,056


$26,232


$25,999


$25,637


$23,713

Collective trust fund programs


7


6


6


6


7

Liquidity funds


3,833


3,916


4,452


4,403


3,795

Total assets under management


$29,896


$30,154


$30,457


$30,046


$27,515

Client assets under administration


4,405


4,476


4,607


4,500


4,163

Total assets


$34,301


$34,630


$35,064


$34,546


$31,678












Investment Advisors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$76,840


$79,602


$80,703


$77,576


$70,436

Liquidity funds


3,370


3,403


3,644


5,151


7,070

Total Platform assets under management


$80,210


$83,005


$84,347


$82,727


$77,506

Platform-only assets (E)


13,292


13,863


14,341


13,978


13,142

Total Platform assets (E)


$93,502


$96,868


$98,688


$96,705


$90,648












Institutional Investors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$93,458


$91,965


$90,557


$89,250


$80,971

Collective trust fund programs


68


5


5


5


5

Liquidity funds


2,681


2,742


2,391


2,223


2,097

Total assets under management


$96,207


$94,712


$92,953


$91,478


$83,073

Client assets under advisement


4,516


4,658


4,812


4,889


3,987

Total assets


$100,723


$99,370


$97,765


$96,367


$87,060












Investment Managers:











Collective trust fund programs


$84,553


$89,441


$90,457


$86,633


$131,435

Liquidity funds


469


532


491


432


285

Total assets under management


$85,022


$89,973


$90,948


$87,065


$131,720

Client assets under administration (A)


853,810


851,183


879,718


888,854


893,361

Total assets


$938,832


$941,156


$970,666


$975,919


$1,025,081












Investments in New Businesses:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$1,870


$1,958


$2,053


$2,025


$2,016

Liquidity funds


236


205


197


286


262

Total assets under management


$2,106


$2,163


$2,250


$2,311


$2,278

Client assets under advisement


1,406


1,423


1,423


1,397


1,165

Total assets


$3,512


$3,586


$3,673


$3,708


$3,443












LSV Asset Management:











Equity and fixed-income programs (B)


$103,583


$99,924


$97,381


$96,449


$87,818












Total:











Equity and fixed-income programs (C)


$301,807


$299,681


$296,693


$290,937


$264,954

Collective trust fund programs


84,628


89,452


90,468


86,644


131,447

Liquidity funds


10,589


10,798


11,175


12,495


13,509

Total assets under management


$397,024


$399,931


$398,336


$390,076


$409,910

Client assets under advisement


5,922


6,081


6,235


6,286


5,152

Client assets under administration (D)


858,215


855,659


884,325


893,354


897,524

Platform-only assets


13,292


13,863


14,341


13,978


13,142

Total assets


$1,274,453


$1,275,534


$1,303,237


$1,303,694


$1,325,728

(A)

Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during second-quarter 2022 include
$80.7 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.1 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on
performance only during second-quarter 2022.

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.9 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during
second-quarter 2022.

(D)

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.1 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds
assets during second-quarter 2022 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

(E)

Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment
Advisors segment.

Investor Contact:



Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl                    



Leslie Wojcik

SEI



SEI

+1 610-676-4052



+1 610-676-4191

lopsahl@seic.com



lwojcik@seic.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-reports-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301590407.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.