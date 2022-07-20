Lady M Unveils its Glowing Lights Mooncake Gift Set to Celebrate the 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival

The Limited-Edition Gift Set Includes Two Each of Three Decadent Mooncake Flavors Paired with a Custom Gift Bag, Greeting Card and Envelope to Rejoice with Friends and Family

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lady M Confections, home of the world famous Mille Crêpes, unveiled its much-anticipated 2022 Glowing Lights Mooncake Gift Set to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival. The glow of this year's limited-edition spinning lantern illuminates an intricate, hidden moonlit scene while the luxurious golden handle and exquisite foil details celebrate the elegance of this beloved holiday.

Lady M's 2022 Glowing Lights Mooncake Gift Set (PRNewswire)

Atop the lantern sits a lucky golden rabbit, symbolizing the annual celebration of the full moon and abundant autumn harvest. Lifting the golden rabbit charm reveals a tower of Lady M's famous miniature mooncakes, made in collaboration with Kee Wah Bakery. Inside, the Gift Set includes two each of three unique mooncake flavors along with a gift bag, custom greeting card and envelope.

This year, the luxuriously adorned set features three decadent flavors – Earl Grey Mooncake, a fan-favorite tea flavor wrapped in a golden mooncake shell; Caramel Coffee Mooncake, a bold and rich coffee flavor meets classic mooncake pastry with a hint of caramel; and Purple Yam Custard Mooncake, a soft purple yam custard wrapped in a buttery pastry shell, vibrant in both color and flavor.

Also available this year is the Glowing Lights Mooncake Bundle featuring two limited-edition Mille Crêpes offerings. In addition to the collectable gift set with six miniature mooncakes and a spinning lantern that glows, Lady M is presenting the opportunity to bundle and save with the fan-favorite Purple Yam "Ube" Mille Crêpes or the brand-new Jasmine Calamansi Mille Crêpes ($180).

Lady M's 2022 Glowing Lights Mooncake Gift Set is centered around the gathering of friends, family, and loved ones, the most important part of Mid-Autumn celebrations. The finest gift this season is packaged in a custom Lady M shopping bag, complete with a greeting card and envelope ($78). Gift sets and bundles will be available in U.S. and Canada boutiques starting August 12, 2022, and online at LadyM.com and LadyM.ca starting July 25, 2022.

About Lady M:

Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with over 50 boutiques worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

