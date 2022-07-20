Advertise With Us
Berkshire Hills Reports 19% Increase in Quarterly Earnings Per Share

Published: Jul. 20, 2022

BOSTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported that second quarter 2022 earnings per share (EPS) increased by 19% to $0.50 from $0.42 in the prior quarter. The non-GAAP measure of adjusted EPS also increased by 19% to $0.51 from $0.43. The improvement was due to loan growth and higher asset yields, while funding and operating costs were essentially flat. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, EPS improved by 16% and adjusted EPS increased by 17%.

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Changes are quarter-over-quarter unless otherwise stated.  Non-GAAP measures are reconciled on pages F-9 and F-10).

  • 19% increase in GAAP EPS
  • Broad-based increase in total loans compared to first quarter, measuring 7% based on both end-of-period and average balances
  • 3.11% net interest margin, increased from 2.61% in the prior quarter
  • 9% increase in total net revenue
  • Flat non-interest expense (stable over last five quarters)
  • 0.02% net charge-offs/average loans
  • 0.25% non-performing assets/assets – sixth sequential quarterly improvement
  • $100 million investment grade subordinated debt issuance - first Sustainability Bond issued by a U.S. community bank
  • 9% reduction in period-end shares outstanding year-over-year reflecting stock buybacks

CEO Nitin Mhatre stated "Berkshire's bankers continue to make rapid progress towards delivering on our vision to become a high-performing, socially responsible community bank in New England and beyond. Through their efforts, we generated strong growth in balances across all major loan categories. Deposit and wealth management fee revenues were the highest in five quarters."

"Our strong balance sheet management discipline, coupled with growth in high-quality loan originations, drove a substantial increase in our net interest margin and net interest income.  Non-interest expense was stable, with the result that higher revenues have led to improved bottom line profitability and a 19% increase in earnings per share."

Mr. Mhatre concluded, "At quarter-end  we completed the first sustainable bond issuance by a U.S. community bank, which will support environmental and social projects in our communities based on our Sustainable Financing Framework.  We're pleased with the strong response from investors and that the issuance was supported by an investment grade rating from Moody's Investors Service, which acknowledged our strong financial condition, improving performance, and conservative risk management. I continue to be proud of all our employees as we successfully executed the first year of our BEST strategic transformation plan on target and with continued momentum towards exceeding the plan's objectives."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Earnings:  Strong second quarter 2022  results were  driven by robust loan growth, increased asset yields, stable funding costs, continued expense discipline and improved credit performance.  The 19% sequential increase in quarterly EPS reflected positive operating leverage from 9% revenue growth and stable expenses. EPS similarly increased by 16% on a year-over-year basis, and included the benefit of share repurchases. In the most recent quarter, the Company recorded an 8.3% return on tangible common equity and a 0.82% return on assets. The Company also utilizes the financial measure of Pre-tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") to evaluate the results of operations before the impact of the provision and tax expense. PPNR measured $29 million in the most recent quarter, increasing sequentially by 38% and year-over-year by 2%.

Revenue:  Second quarter net interest income increased by 18% compared to the prior quarter and by 8% compared to the prior year. The sequential quarter growth was driven by an increase in the net interest margin to 3.11% from 2.61%, which reflected the benefit of Berkshire's positive interest rate sensitivity in the rising interest rate environment. It also benefited from a balance sheet mix shift, as 7%  growth in average loans was funded by lower yielding cash and securities. Reflecting increases in the Prime and LIBOR index rates for variable rate loans, the loan yield increased quarter-over-quarter to 3.99% from 3.61%. The yield on average earning assets improved to 3.34% from 2.82%.

The cost of funds increased to 0.24% from 0.23%, while the cost of deposits was unchanged at 0.17% compared to the prior quarter. The Company's interest rate sensitivity remained positive at midyear 2022 and was positioned to benefit from further interest rate increases anticipated by the market in the second half of the year.

Non-interest income excluding securities gains and losses decreased by 19% quarter-over-quarter and 23% year-over-year.  Excluding insurance operations sold in the third quarter of 2021, the year-over-year decrease measured 14%. Loan related fees were impacted by lower commercial loan interest rate swap revenue and adjustments on fair valued financial instruments in the rising rate environment. Deposit and wealth management fees increased for these periods, reflecting solid ongoing growth.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans:  Berkshire recorded no provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2022 and 2021. The Company recorded a $4 million benefit in the first quarter of 2022. The Company continues to maintain strong credit quality, and the allowance for credit losses on loans was unchanged at $99 million compared to the linked quarter.

Non-Interest Expense:  Berkshire has maintained non-interest expense generally stable over the last five quarters. Berkshire's strategy to self-fund its BEST plan continues to be driven by investments in bankers and technology funded by cost saves from branch sales, consolidations, sale of insurance operations and other optimization initiatives.  The second quarter efficiency ratio improved sequentially to 66.6% from 72.6%. Full time equivalent staff totaled 1,322 positions at period-end, compared to 1,319 positions at the start of the year. The effective tax rate was 21% in the most recent quarter, which was an increase from 20% for the year 2021, reflecting the increase in pre-tax profitability for the year-to-date.

BALANCE SHEET (references are to period-end balances unless otherwise stated)

Summary:  Short-term and long-term investments were used to fund a $0.5 billion increase in loans, with growth in all major categories. Liquidity and capital remained strong, with loans/deposits measuring 77% at midyear and tangible common equity/tangible assets measuring 8.5%. The common equity tier 1 capital ratio measured 12.9% at that date.

Loans:  Total loans increased by 7%  quarter-over-quarter and by 8% year-over-year due primarily to growth in commercial loans and residential mortgages.  The Company's expansion of its lending teams in the second half of 2021 has contributed to  increased loan originations. Business volumes have also benefited from strong market demand, and prepayments have declined in the prevailing rising rate environment.

Asset Quality:  Asset quality metrics remained favorable and improving in the second quarter. Non-accruing loans decreased by 9%, measuring 0.34% of period-end total loans. Annualized net loan charge-offs measured 0.02% of average loans. Accruing delinquent loans measured 0.55% of total loans, compared to 0.63% at the start of the year.  The ratio of the allowance for loan credit losses to total loans decreased quarter-over-quarter to 1.27% from 1.37% and from 1.65% at midyear 2021.

Deposits and Borrowings:  Total deposits decreased by 5% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 2% year-over-year. Excluding changes in overnight payroll deposits and planned reductions in brokered deposits, total deposits decreased by 1% both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, which included the impact of increased customer spending.  The cost of deposits was unchanged at 0.17% quarter-over-quarter. Total borrowings increased during the quarter primarily due to the subordinated debt issuance.

Equity:  The $80 million, or 7%, quarter-over-quarter decrease in shareholders' equity included a $45 net decrease due to after-tax unrealized bond losses caused by rising interest rates. Stock buybacks in the most recent quarter totaled $55 million consisting of 2.1 million shares. At midyear, book value per share totaled $22.15 and tangible book value per share totaled $21.56.

SUSTAINABLE BOND ISSUANCE

On June 30, 2022, Berkshire completed the sale at par of $100 million in subordinated notes bearing interest at  a fixed rate of 5.5% for the first five years.  The notes will then reset quarterly to a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate that is expected to be the Three-Month Term SOFR plus 249 basis points.  The notes have a ten year final maturity and generally may be called at par after five years.  The Company has existing subordinated notes bearing interest at 6.875% which are callable at par beginning on September 28, 2022.

Berkshire is the first public U.S. community bank holding company with under $150 billion in total assets to issue a Sustainability Bond. The Company intends to use an amount equal to the net proceeds of its sustainable bond issuance to finance or refinance new or existing social and environmental projects consistent with its Sustainable Financing Framework.  Sustainalytics, a Morningstar Company, and the global leader in high-quality ESG research, ratings, and data, has independently verified that Berkshire's Sustainable Financing Framework "is credible and impactful and in alignment with" International Capital Market Association (ICMA) guidelines and principles.

MOODY'S RATINGS

Moody's Ratings:  Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's"), in a report dated June 21, 2022, assigned Berkshire and Berkshire Bank (the "Bank") first time ratings. Moody's assigned the Bank a long-term deposit rating of "A3". In addition, Moody's assigned the Bank and the Company an investment grade long-term issuer rating of "Baa3". The rating outlooks are "Positive" for both the Company and the Bank.  On July 6, 2022, Moody's assigned a "Baa3" rating to the subordinated debt issued by Berkshire.

ESG & CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY UPDATE       

Berkshire Bank is committed to purpose-driven, community-centered banking that enhances value for all stakeholders as it pursues its vision of being a high-performing, leading socially responsible community bank in New England and beyond. Learn more about the steps Berkshire is taking at berkshirebank.com/csr and in its most recent Corporate Responsibility Report.

Key developments in the quarter include:

  • Sustainable Financing Framework: Berkshire unveiled its new Sustainable Financing Framework which will guide the Company's issuance of green, social and sustainable financings. Projects supported through the framework include renewable electricity generation; green buildings; renewable energy technology, storage and manufacturing; energy efficiency in commercial, residential and public buildings; affordable housing; workforce housing; and financial inclusion and access activities. The Sustainable Financing Framework will guide the allocation of proceeds from Berkshire's inaugural $100 million Sustainability Bond which made it the first U.S. community bank holding company with under $150 billion in assets to issue a Sustainability Bond.

  • BEST Community Comeback & Comeback Tour: Company executives completed visits to each of its markets across five states including every financial center meeting with stakeholders to highlight its "BEST Community Comeback" commitment. The multi-year plan focuses on four key areas: fueling small businesses, community financing and philanthropy, financial access and empowerment, and funding environmental sustainability. As a result of the collective efforts of its employees, Berkshire is making steady progress towards the achievement of its goals. As of quarter end, Berkshire increased its use of renewable electricity to 99%. Additional information can be found at berkshirebank.com/comeback.

  • Launch of the Center for Women, Wellness and Wealth: Berkshire launched the Center for Women, Wellness, and Wealth (CWWW) to provide women with tools to help create a future enriched with financial stability and wellness. The Center, through partnerships with community organizations, specialized experts and thought leaders, will offer events on wellness and financial planning, philanthropic coaching and development support, and complimentary portfolio reviews through Berkshire Bank Wealth Management.

  • Xtraordinary Day: The Company completed its signature Xtraordinary Day of service on June 8 during which the Bank closed its offices for the afternoon to give back to the community. This year, Berkshire Bank partnered with 39 non-profit organizations and over 1,000 Berkshire Bankers, 80% of the Company, invested the afternoon volunteering for 46 community projects across MA, NY, CT, RI, and VT. In total, employees contributed over 5,000 hours of service.

  • Current ESG Performance: The Company maintained its top 22% performance in leading ESG indexes in the U.S. for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings. As of June 30, 2022 the Company has ratings of: MSCI ESG- BBB; ISS ESG Quality Score - Environment: 2, Social: 1, Governance: 2; and Bloomberg ESG Disclosure- 59.62. The Company is also rated by Sustainalytics. Berkshire has ranked among the top 1% of all U.S. Banks for ESG in Bloomberg this year, and held the number one spot at midyear.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank. The Bank's goal is to be a high-performing, leading socially responsible community bank in New England, Upstate New York, and beyond. Berkshire Bank provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management, and investment services. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire has approximately $11.6 billion in assets and operates 105 branch offices in New England and New York, and is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. To learn more, call 800-773-5601 or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition.  They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included on pages F-9 and F-10 in the accompanying financial tables.  In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for adjusted revenue and expense. These measures exclude items which the Company does not view as related to its normalized operations. These items primarily include securities gains/losses, other gains/losses, merger costs, restructuring costs, goodwill impairment, and discontinued operations. In 2021, the Company recorded a third quarter net gain of $52 million on the sale of the Company's insurance subsidiary and the Mid-Atlantic branch operations. Expense adjustments in the first quarter 2021 were primarily related to branch consolidations. Third quarter 2021 adjustments included Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings prepayment costs. They also included other restructuring charges for efficiency initiatives in operations areas including write-downs on real estate moved to held for sale and severance related to staff reductions. The fourth quarter 2021 revenue adjustment was primarily related to trailing revenue on a previously reported sale, and the expense adjustment was due primarily to branch restructuring costs. The revenue adjustments in 2022 were related to fair market value changes in equity and trading investments.

The Company utilizes Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("Adjusted PPNR") which measures adjusted income before credit loss provision and tax expense. PPNR is used by the investment community due to the volatility and variability across banks related to credit loss provision expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard. The Company also calculates Adjusted PPNR/assets in order to utilize the PPNR measure in assessing its comparative operating profitability.

Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense. This adjustment is determined as the difference between the GAAP tax rate and the effective tax rate applicable to adjusted income. The efficiency ratio is adjusted for adjusted revenue and expense items and for tax preference items. The Company also calculates measures related to tangible equity, which adjust equity (and assets where applicable) to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED - (F-1)










June 30,


Sept. 30,


Dec. 31,


March 31,


June 30,






2021


2021


2021


2022


2022

















NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA













Net earnings per common share, diluted

$      0.43


$      1.31


$      0.42


$      0.42


$      0.50




Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2)

0.44


0.53


0.42


0.43


0.51




Net income, (thousands)

21,636


63,749


20,248


20,196


23,115




Adjusted net income, (thousands) (2)

22,104


25,695


20,172


20,789


23,562




Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands)               

50,453


48,657


48,667


47,792


45,788




Average diluted shares, (thousands)

50,608


48,744


48,340


48,067


46,102




Total book value per common share, (end of period)

23.30


24.21


24.30


22.89


22.15




Tangible book value per common share, (end of period) (2)

22.66


23.58


23.69


22.30


21.56




Dividends per common share

0.12


0.12


0.12


0.12


0.12




Full-time equivalent staff

1,417


1,333


1,319


1,333


1,322

















PERFORMANCE RATIOS (3)













Return on equity

7.37

%

22.18

%

6.86

%

6.79

%

7.82

%



Adjusted return on equity (2)

7.53


8.94


6.83


6.99


7.97




Return on tangible common equity (2)

7.92


23.14


7.37


7.29


8.33




Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)

8.08


9.53


7.34


7.49


8.48




Return on assets

0.70


2.14


0.71


0.70


0.82




Adjusted return on assets (2)

0.71


0.86


0.71


0.72


0.84




Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (4)(5)

2.62


2.56


2.60


2.61


3.11




Efficiency ratio (2)

67.82


68.76


71.98


72.61


66.60

















FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)













Total assets


$ 12,273


$ 11,846


$ 11,555


$ 12,097


$ 11,579




Total earning assets

11,571


11,145


10,899


11,401


10,849




Total loans


7,233


6,836


6,826


7,267


7,803




Total deposits


9,914


10,365


10,069


10,699


10,115




Loans/deposits (%)

73

%

66

%

68

%

68

%

77

%



Total shareholders' equity

$   1,175


$   1,178


$   1,182


$   1,094


$   1,014

















ASSET QUALITY













Allowance for credit losses, (millions)

$       119


$       113


$       106


$         99


$         99




Net charge-offs, (millions)

(5)


(2)


(4)


(3)


(0)




Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.26

%

0.12

%

0.23

%

0.15

%

0.02

%



Provision expense/(income), (millions)

$            -


$         (4)


$         (3)


$         (4)


$            -




Non-performing assets, (millions)

49


39


37


32


29




Non-performing loans/total loans

0.66

%

0.54

%

0.52

%

0.41

%

0.34

%



Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans

250


304


300


335


368




Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.65


1.65


1.55


1.37


1.27

















CAPITAL RATIOS













Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(6)

14.3

%

15.3

%

15.0

%

13.9

%

12.9

%



Tier 1 capital leverage ratio(6)

9.5


9.9


10.5


10.3


10.2




Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets(2)

9.3


9.7


10.0


8.8


8.5




















(1)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to adjusted and tangible amounts, appear on pages F-9 and F-10.


(2)

Non-GAAP financial measure. adjusted measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-adjusted charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages F-9 and F-10 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.  


(3)

All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.






(4)

Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.








(5)

The effect of purchase accounting accretion for loans, time deposits, and borrowings on the quarterly net interest margin was an increase in all quarters, which is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the earliest quarter and ending with the most recent quarter: 0.08%, 0.06%, 0.06%, 0.03%, 0.03%


(6)

Presented as projected for June 30, 2022 and actual for the remaining periods.










BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED - (F-2)


June 30,

December 31,

March 31,

June 30,


(in thousands)

2021

2021

2022

2022


Assets






Cash and due from banks

$                98,262

$              109,350

$              151,814

$             156,470


Short-term investments

1,728,419

1,518,457

1,455,437

714,547


Total cash and cash equivalents

1,826,681

1,627,807

1,607,251

871,017








Trading security

8,853

8,354

7,798

7,040


Marketable equity securities, at fair value

15,709

15,453

14,719

14,154


Securities available for sale, at fair value

1,640,512

1,877,585

2,032,575

1,697,019


Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

665,786

636,503

612,174

602,611


Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other restricted securities

19,638

10,800

10,829

9,365


Total securities

2,350,498

2,548,695

2,678,095

2,330,189


Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities

(130)

(105)

(99)

(94)


Net securities

2,350,368

2,548,590

2,677,996

2,330,095








Loans held for sale

6,494

6,110

300

1,062








Total loans

7,232,591

6,825,847

7,267,323

7,803,451


Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 

(119,044)

(106,094)

(99,475)

(99,021)


Net loans

7,113,547

6,719,753

7,167,848

7,704,430








Premises and equipment, net

104,680

94,383

92,971

89,657


Other real estate owned

85

-

-

-


Goodwill and other intangible assets

32,203

29,619

28,332

27,046


Other assets

562,691

524,074

518,322

550,275


Assets held for sale (1)

276,576

4,577

3,988

5,386


Total assets

$        12,273,325

$        11,554,913

$        12,097,008

$        11,578,968








Liabilities and shareholders' equity






Demand deposits

$          2,819,012

$          3,008,461

$          3,020,568

$          2,921,347


NOW and other deposits

1,696,762

976,401

2,546,799

2,247,544


Money market deposits

2,398,256

3,293,526

2,469,042

2,327,004


Savings deposits

1,065,428

1,111,625

1,133,877

1,143,352


Time deposits

1,934,442

1,678,940

1,528,922

1,475,417


Total deposits

9,913,900

10,068,953

10,699,208

10,114,664








Senior borrowings

217,847

13,331

14,563

58,542


Subordinated borrowings

97,396

97,513

97,569

195,659


Total borrowings

315,243

110,844

112,132

254,201








Other liabilities 

222,105

192,681

191,807

196,053


Liabilities held for sale (1)

646,688

-

-

-


Total liabilities

11,097,936

10,372,478

11,003,147

10,564,918








Preferred shareholders' equity

-

-

-

-


Common shareholders' equity

1,175,389

1,182,435

1,093,861

1,014,050


Total shareholders' equity

1,175,389

1,182,435

1,093,861

1,014,050


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$        12,273,325

$        11,554,913

$        12,097,008

$        11,578,968


(1) For June 30, 2021, balance includes loans and deposits held for sale relating to the Mid-Atlantic region branch sale that closed in the third quarter of 2021. 




BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-3)
LOAN ANALYSIS

































Growth %

(in millions)


December 31, 2021
Balance


March 31, 2022
Balance


June 30, 2022
Balance


Quarter ended
June 30, 2022


Year to Date  














Total commercial real estate


$                    3,598


$              3,764


$          3,920


4

%

9

%

Commercial and industrial loans 


1,330


1,397


1,471


5


11


Total commercial loans 


4,928


5,161


5,391


4


9














Total residential mortgages


1,392


1,567


1,819


16


31














Home equity 


253


245


241


(2)


(5)


Auto and other


253


294


352


20


39


Total consumer loans


506


539


593


10


17


Total loans


$                    6,826


$              7,267


$          7,803


7

%

14

%









































































DEPOSIT ANALYSIS





















Growth %

(in millions)


December 31, 2021
Balance


March 31, 2022
Balance


June 30, 2022
Balance


Quarter ended
June 30, 2022


Year to Date


Non-interest bearing


$                    3,008


$              3,020


$          2,921


(3)

%

(3)

%

NOW and other


976


2,547


2,248


(12)


130


Money market


3,294


2,469


2,327


(6)


(29)


Savings


1,112


1,134


1,143


1


3


Time deposits


1,679


1,529


1,476


(3)


(12)


Total deposits (1)


$                  10,069


$           10,699


$        10,115


(5)

%

0

%

(1) Included in total deposits are brokered deposits of $112.9 million, $164.8 million, and $228.1 million at June 30, 2022, March 31,2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED - (F-4)


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2022


2021


2022


2021

Interest income    

$        87,379


$        85,364


$        162,202


$         173,517

Interest expense    

6,021


9,971


11,781


23,031

     Net interest income, not FTE

81,358


75,393


150,421


150,486

Non-interest income








Deposit related fees

8,005


7,508


15,356


14,634

Loan fees and revenue

4,623


7,431


12,888


17,677

Insurance commissions and fees    

-


2,292


-


5,422

Wealth management fees    

2,775


2,519


5,400


5,291

Mortgage banking fees

109


534


128


1,336

Other

1,812


2,211


4,978


4,359

     Total non-interest income excluding (losses)   

17,324


22,495


38,750


48,719

Securities (losses), net     

(973)


(484)


(1,718)


(515)

     Total non-interest income      

16,351


22,011


37,032


48,204

          Total net revenue

97,709


97,404


187,453


198,690

               Total net revenue excluding (losses)

98,682


97,888


189,171


199,205









Provision (benefit) for credit losses   

-


-


(4,000)


6,500

Non-interest expense 








Compensation and benefits

37,830


36,970


75,351


75,705

Occupancy and equipment     

9,438


10,599


19,505


21,623

Technology and communications

8,611


8,214


17,138


16,807

Professional services

2,913


3,701


5,605


10,315

Other expenses

9,648


9,382


19,373


19,084

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

35


6


53


3,492

     Total non-interest expense     

68,475


68,872


137,025


147,026

     Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other

68,440


68,866


136,972


143,534









Income before income taxes       

$        29,234


$        28,532


$          54,428


$           45,164

Income tax expense

6,119


6,896


11,117


10,497

     Net income

$        23,115


$        21,636


$          43,311


$           34,667









Basic earnings per common share

$             0.50


$             0.43


$               0.93


$               0.69

Diluted earnings per common share

$             0.50


$             0.43


$               0.92


$               0.69









Weighted average shares outstanding:      








Basic

45,818


50,321


46,733


50,327

Diluted

46,102


50,608


47,074


50,588


















     BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED - (F-5)














June 30,


Sept. 30,


Dec. 31,


March 31,


June 30,


(in thousands, except per share data)


2021


2021


2021


2022


2022


Interest income    


$      85,364


$      79,688


$      75,860


$      74,823


$      87,379


Interest expense    


9,971


08,320


6,548


5,760


6,021


     Net interest income, not FTE


75,393


71,368


69,312


69,063


81,358


Non-interest income 












     Deposit related fees


7,508


7,657


7,522


7,351


8,005


     Loan fees and revenue


7,431


8,285


9,098


8,265


4,623


     Insurance commissions and fees    


2,292


1,581


-


-


-


     Wealth management fees    


2,519


2,653


2,586


2,625


2,775


     Mortgage banking fees


534


461


259


19


109


     Other


2,211


1,279


993


3,166


1,812


     Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains


22,495


21,916


20,458


21,426


17,324


Securities (losses), net     


(484)


(166)


(106)


(745)


(973)


     Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net


-


51,885


1,057


-


-


      Total non-interest income      


22,011


73,635


21,409


20,681


16,351


          Total net revenue 


97,404


145,003


90,721


89,744


97,709


          Total net revenue excluding (losses)/gains


97,888


93,284


89,770


90,489


98,682














Provision (benefit) for credit losses   


-


(4,000)


(3,000)


(4,000)


-


Non-interest expense












Compensation and benefits


36,970


37,068


37,816


37,521


37,830


Occupancy and equipment     


10,599


10,421


9,738


10,067


9,438


Technology and communications


8,214


8,397


8,599


8,527


8,611


Professional services


3,701


3,180


2,365


2,692


2,913


Other expenses


9,382


8,969


10,025


9,725


9,648


Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses


6


1,425


864


18


35


     Total non-interest expense     


68,872


69,460


69,407


68,550


68,475


     Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other


68,866


68,035


68,543


68,532


68,440


























Income before income taxes


$      28,532


$      79,543


$      24,314


$      25,194


$      29,234


Income tax expense


6,896


15,794


4,066


4,998


6,119


     Net income


$      21,636


$      63,749


$      20,248


$      20,196


$      23,115














Diluted earnings per common share


$          0.43


$          1.31


$          0.42


$          0.42


$          0.50














Weighted average shares outstanding:












Basic


50,321


48,395


47,958


47,668


45,818


Diluted


50,608


48,744


48,340


48,067


46,102






























BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS - UNAUDITED - (F-6)






















June 30, 2021



Sept. 30, 2021



Dec. 31, 2021



March 31, 2022



June 30, 2022



(in millions)


Average Balance

Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance

Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance

Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance

Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance

Average Yield/Rate



Assets






















Commercial real estate


3,625

3.46

%

3,577

3.40

%

3,569

3.49

%

3,651

3.35

%

3,831

3.79

%

Commercial and industrial loans


1,605

4.74



1,370

4.78



1,278

4.37



1,373

4.14



1,447

4.46



Residential mortgages


1,604

3.79



1,499

3.65



1,403

3.82



1,436

3.56



1,652

3.57



Consumer loans


582

3.80



545

3.95



516

3.96



514

4.24



562

5.41



Total loans (1) 


7,416

3.84



6,991

3.77



6,766

3.76



6,974

3.61



7,492

3.99



Securities (2)


2,259

2.17



2,312

2.09



2,367

2.04



2,649

1.95



2,621

1.97



Short-term investments and loans held for sale


1,750

0.10



1,762

0.17



1,609

0.17



1,202

0.17



476

0.57



Mid-Atlantic region loans held for sale


269

3.96



155

3.82



-

-



-

-



-

-



Total earning assets


11,694

2.96



11,220

2.86



10,742

2.84



10,825

2.82



10,589

3.34



Goodwill and other intangible assets


33




31




30




29




27




Other assets


690




674




655




639




644




Total assets


12,417




11,925




11,427




11,493




11,260


























Liabilities and shareholders' equity






















NOW and other


1,389

0.07

%

1,316

0.05

%

1,331

0.05

%

1,456

0.04

%

1,454

0.12

%

Money market


2,751

0.18



2,716

0.16



2,731

0.16



2,871

0.16



2,811

0.19



Savings


1,054

0.05



1,112

0.04



1,100

0.04



1,117

0.03



1,127

0.03



Time


2,013

0.94



1,893

0.86



1,750

0.80



1,624

0.71



1,460

0.64



Total interest-bearing deposits


7,207

0.35



7,037

0.31



6,912

0.28



7,068

0.24



6,852

0.24



Borrowings (3)


392

3.12



263

3.89



121

5.68



122

5.21



160

4.61



Mid-Atlantic region interest-bearing deposits


517

0.51



306

0.51



-

-



-

-



-

-



Total interest-bearing liabilities


8,116

0.49



7,606

0.43



7,033

0.37



7,190

0.32



7,012

0.34



Non-interest-bearing demand deposits


2,787




2,901




3,038




2,968




2,903




Other liabilities (4)


340




269




175




146




163




Total liabilities


11,243




10,776




10,246




10,304




10,078


























Common shareholders' equity


1,174




1,149




1,181




1,189




1,182




Total shareholders' equity


1,174




1,149




1,181




1,189




1,182




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


12,417




11,925




11,427




11,493




11,260


























Net interest spread



2.47

%


2.43

%


2.47

%


2.50

%


2.99

%

Net interest margin, FTE (5)



2.62




2.56




2.60




2.61




3.11



Cost of funds



0.36




0.31




0.26




0.23




0.24



Cost of deposits 



0.25




0.22




0.19




0.17




0.17

























Supplementary data






















Net Interest Income, not FTE


75




71




69




69




81




Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment


2




2




2




2




2




Net Interest Income, FTE


77




73




71




71




83


























Average PPP loans (6)


321




90




37




27




NM




Average loans excluding PPP loans (6)


7,095




6,901




6,729




6,947




7,492




Total PPP loans, end of period (6)


173




46




30




16




NM




Total loans excluding PPP loans, end of period (6)

7,059




6,790




6,796




7,251




7,803




PPP interest income


5




2




-




-




-


























Total average non-maturity deposits


7,981




8,045




8,200




8,412




8,295




Total average deposits 


9,994




9,938




9,950




10,037




9,755


























Purchased loan accretion


2




2




2




1




1




Total average tangible equity (7)


1,141




1,118




1,151




1,160




1,155








(1) Total loans include non-accruing loans.



















(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.















(3) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet. 







(4) Includes the Mid-Atlantic region non-interesting bearing deposits. As of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 there were no Mid-Atlantic region average non-interest bearing deposits.

(5) The effect of PPP loans on the quarterly net interest margin is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the earliest quarter and ending with the most recent quarter:  (0.11%, 0.05%, 0.00%, 0.00%, 0.00%) This calculation excludes gross interest income on PPP loans and average PPP loan balances. 

(6) As of June 30, 2022, the PPP loan balances and interest are not considered material and will no longer be considered in adjusted metrics.  








(7) See page F-9 for details on the calculation of total average tangible equity.
















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-7)





June 30,


Sept. 30,


Dec. 31,


March 31,


June 30,


(in thousands)

2021


2021


2021


2022


2022


NON-PERFORMING ASSETS











Non-accruing loans:











Commercial real estate 

$       22,799


$       14,845


$       13,954


$         8,984


$         8,277


Commercial and industrial loans

9,427


7,140


6,747


5,618


4,891


Residential mortgages

9,238


9,763


9,825


11,079


10,331


Consumer loans

6,141


5,399


4,800


4,000


3,385


Total non-accruing loans

47,605


37,147


35,326


29,681


26,884


Other real estate owned

85


-


-


-


-


Repossessed assets

1,666


1,664


1,736


2,004


2,004


Total non-performing assets

$       49,356


$       38,811


$       37,062


$       31,685


$       28,888













Total non-accruing loans/total loans

0.66 %


0.54 %


0.52 %


0.41 %


0.34 %


Total non-accruing loans/total loans excluding PPP loans

0.67 %


0.55 %


0.52 %


0.42 %


0.38 %


Total non-performing assets/total assets

0.40 %


0.33 %


0.32 %


0.26 %


0.25 %













PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS








Balance at beginning of period

$     123,800


$     119,044


$     112,916


$     106,094


$       99,475


Charged-off loans

(7,248)


(4,334)


(7,976)


(6,048)


(1,593)


Recoveries on charged-off loans

2,492


2,206


4,154


3,429


1,139


Net loans charged-off

(4,756)


(2,128)


(3,822)


(2,619)


(454)


Provision (benefit) for loan credit losses

-


(4,000)


(3,000)


(4,000)


-


Balance at end of period

$     119,044


$     112,916


$     106,094


$       99,475


$       99,021













Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.65 %


1.65 %


1.55 %


1.37 %


1.27 %


Allowance for credit losses/total loans excluding PPP loans

1.69 %


1.66 %


1.56 %


1.37 %


1.27 %


Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans

250 %


304 %


300 %


335 %


368 %













NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS











Commercial real estate

$       (2,325)


$       (1,391)


$       (2,208)


$       (3,280)


$             (76)


Commercial and industrial loans

(2,331)


110


(1,649)


653


(237)


Residential mortgages

176


(677)


(2)


(50)


(30)


Home equity 

(136)


106


106


135


33


Auto and other consumer

(140)


(276)


(69)


(77)


(144)


Total, net

$       (4,756)


$       (2,128)


$       (3,822)


$       (2,619)


$          (454)













Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 

0.26 %


0.12 %


0.23 %


0.15 %


0.02 %


Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 

0.39 %


0.30 %


0.29 %


0.15 %


0.08 %



















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED (F-8)








June 30, 2021


September 30, 2021

December 31, 2021


March 31, 2022


June 30, 2022























(in thousands)


Balance


Percent of Total Loans


Balance

Percent of Total Loans


Balance


Percent of Total Loans


Balance


Percent of Total Loans


Balance


Percent of Total Loans


30-89 Days delinquent


$      15,483


0.22 %


$     18,365

0.27 %


$     39,863


0.58 %


$     13,517


0.19 %


$     36,184


0.46 %


90+ Days delinquent and still accruing


3,129


0.04 %


3,803

0.06 %


3,270


0.05 %


6,613


0.09 %


6,760


0.09 %


Total accruing delinquent loans


18,612


0.26 %


22,168

0.33 %


43,133


0.63 %


20,130


0.28 %


42,944


0.55 %


Non-accruing loans


47,605


0.66 %


37,147

0.54 %


35,326


0.52 %


29,681


0.41 %


26,884


0.34 %


Total delinquent and non-accruing loans


$      66,217


0.92 %


$     59,315

0.87 %


$     78,459


1.15 %


$     49,811


0.69 %


$     69,828


0.89 %



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-9)






June 30,


Sept. 30,


Dec. 31,


March 31,


June 30,


(in thousands)


2021


2021


2021


2022


2022


Total revenue

(A)

$     97,404


$  145,003


$    90,721


$    89,744


$     97,709


Adj: Net securities losses (1)


484


166


106


745


973


Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets


-


(51,885)


(1,057)


-


-


Total adjusted revenue (2)

(B)

$     97,888


$     93,284


$    89,770


$    90,489


$     98,682














Total non-interest expense

(C)

$     68,872


$     69,460


$    69,407


$    68,550


$     68,475


Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense


(6)


(1,425)


(864)


(18)


(35)


Adjusted non-interest expense (2)                                    

(D)

$     68,866


$     68,035


$    68,543


$    68,532


$     68,440














Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(A-C)

$     28,532


$     75,543


$    21,314


$    21,194


$     29,234


Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(B-D)

29,022


25,249


21,227


21,957


30,242














Net income


$     21,636


$     63,749


$    20,248


$    20,196


$     23,115


Adj: Net securities losses (1)


484


166


106


745


973


Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets


-


(51,885)


(1,057)


-


-


Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense


6


1,425


864


18


35


Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit


(22)


12,240


11


(170)


(561)


Total adjusted income (2)

(E)

$     22,104


$     25,695


$    20,172


$    20,789


$     23,562














(in millions, except per share data)












Total average assets                                                

(F)

$     12,417


$     11,925


$    11,427


$    11,493


$     11,260


Total average shareholders' equity                         

(G)

1,174


1,149


1,181


1,189


1,182


Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3)                        

(H)

1,141


1,118


1,151


1,160


1,155


Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)(3)                        

(I)

1,141


1,118


1,151


1,160


1,155


Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)

(J)

1,143


1,147


1,153


1,066


987


Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)

(K)

1,143


1,147


1,153


1,066


987


Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3)

(L)

12,241


11,815


11,525


12,069


11,552














Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands)               

(M)

50,453


48,657


48,667


47,792


45,788


Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)

50,608


48,744


48,340


48,067


46,102














GAAP earnings per common share, diluted (2)


$         0.43


$         1.31


$         0.42


$         0.42


$         0.50


Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2)

(E/N)

0.44


0.53


0.42


0.43


0.51


Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2)

(K/M)

22.66


23.58


23.69


22.30


21.56


Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)

(J/L)

9.34


9.71


10.00


8.83


8.54














Performance ratios (4)












GAAP return on equity 


7.37

%

22.18

%

6.86

%

6.79


7.82

%

Adjusted return on equity (2)

(E/G)

7.53


8.94


6.83


6.99


7.97


Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)


7.92


23.14


7.37


7.29


8.33


Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)(5)

(E+Q)/(I)

8.08


9.53


7.34


7.49


8.48


GAAP return on assets


0.70


2.14


0.71


0.70


0.82


Adjusted return on assets (2)


0.71


0.86


0.71


0.72


0.84


PPNR from continuing operations/assets (2)


0.92


2.53


0.75


0.74


1.04


Adjusted PPNR/assets (2)


0.93


0.85


0.74


0.76


1.07


Efficiency ratio (2)(6)                                                                                

(D-Q)/(B+O+R)

67.82


68.76


71.98


72.61


66.60


Net interest margin, FTE


2.62


2.56


2.60


2.61


3.11


























Supplementary data (in thousands)












Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7)

(O)

$            79


$       2,195


$      2,057


$          596


$          595


Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8)

(P)

(175)


(1,789)


(1,448)


(357)


(351)


Net income on tax-credit investments

(O+P)

(96)


406


609


239


244














Intangible amortization

(Q)

$       1,297


$       1,296


$      1,288


$      1,286


$       1,286


Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment 

(R)

1,660


1,586


1,604


1,524


1,560
















(1) Net securities losses/(gains) include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.











(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by taking intangible assets at period-end.

(4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.


(5) Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total adjusted income/(loss) adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity.

(6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total adjusted  non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments.  The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important  information regarding its operational efficiency.

(7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation and low-income housing.

(8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated. 















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-10)



At or for the Six Months Ended




June 30,


June 30,


(in thousands)



2021


2022


Total revenue 

(A)


$                                198,690


$                                187,453


Adj: Net securities losses (1)



515


1,718


Total adjusted revenue (2)

(B)


$                                199,205


$                                189,171









Total non-interest expense

(C)


$                                147,026


$                                137,025


Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense



(3,492)


(53)


Adjusted non-interest expense (2)                                    

(D)


$                                143,534


$                                136,972









Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) 

(A-C)


$                                  51,664


$                                  50,428


Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(B-D)


55,671


52,199









Net income



$                                  34,667


$                                  43,311


Adj: Net securities losses (1)



515


1,718


Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense



3,492


53


Adj: Income taxes benefit/(expense)



(555)


(731)


Total adjusted income/(loss) (2)

(E)


$                                  38,119


$                                  44,351









(in millions, except per share data)







Total average assets                                                

(F)


$                                  12,442


$                                  11,376


Total average shareholders' equity                         

(G)


1,166


1,185


Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3)                        

(H)


1,133


1,157


Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)(3)                        

(I)


1,133


1,157


Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)

(J)


1,143


987


Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)

(K)


1,143


987


Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3)

(L)


12,241


11,552









Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands)               

(M)


50,453


45,788


Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)


50,588


47,074









GAAP earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2)



$                                       0.69


$                                       0.92


Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2)

(E/N)


0.75


0.94


Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2)

(K/M)


22.66


21.56


Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)

(J/L)


9.34


8.54









Performance ratios (4)







GAAP return on equity 



5.95

%

7.31

%

Adjusted return on equity (2)

(E/G)


6.54


7.49


Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)



6.46


7.81


Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)(5)

(E+Q)/(I)


7.07


7.99


GAAP return on assets



0.56


0.76


Adjusted return on assets (2)



0.61


0.78


PPNR from continuing operations/assets (2)



0.83


0.89


Adjusted PPNR/assets (2)



0.89


0.92


Efficiency ratio (2)(6)                                                                                

(D-Q)/(B+O+R)


69.60


69.48


Net interest margin, FTE



2.62


2.86
















Supplementary data (in thousands)







Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7)

(O)


$                                        120


$                                     1,191


Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8)

(P)


(207)


(708)


Net income on tax-credit investments

(O+P)


(87)


483









Intangible amortization

(Q)


$                                     2,616


$                                     2,572


Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment 

(R)


3,154


3,084









___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(1) Net securities losses include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.






(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by taking intangible assets at period-end.  

(4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(5) Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total adjusted income/(loss) adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity.

(6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total adjusted non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency.

(7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation and low-income housing.

(8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated. 

