Alfa Laval appoints Fredrik Ekström as new Chief Financial Officer

LUND, Sweden, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fredrik Ekström, current President of Business Unit Brazed & Fusion Bonded Heat Exchangers and VP in the Energy Division in Alfa Laval has been appointed as the company's Chief Financial Officer and will join Alfa Laval Group Management. Fredrik has an MBA from the University of Illinois, USA, and has held senior financial controlling and management positions at Alfa Laval over the past 24 years.

Fredrik will take the new role from 1 November 2022. His responsibilities will include Investor Relations, Internal Audit, and IT, in addition to Group Finance responsibilities.

"I look forward to taking on new challenges and being part of the Group's continued journey. I am very proud to leave the business unit strong and with a capable management team that I am certain will continue the growth trajectory fuelled by sustainability initiatives in a transforming energy landscape" says Fredrik Ekström.

"Fredrik is the ideal driver of the continued transformation of Finance and IT. His long tenure and experience from every part of the business will be instrumental in the next phase," says Tom Erixon, President and CEO, Alfa Laval.

Jan Allde will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer until 31 October 2022.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

