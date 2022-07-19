P3 GLOBAL SERVICES ACQUIRES FILM BUREAU'S DIGITAL SCREENER PLATFORM

VALENCIA, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P3 Global Services, the industry leader in design, production and distribution of physical merchandise announces today the acquisition of the Film Bureau digital screener platform. This move will expand P3's leadership and service offering into the digital streaming space. The acquisition also expands the breadth of services currently offered to long-time clients such as Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, Sony, Lionsgate, CBS, Paramount, Nintendo and more.

For 36 years, the P3 team has supplied the entertainment industry with branded merchandise and custom apparel, they have created marketing campaigns to help studios increase brand awareness, provided on-site support at many industry shows and have helped their clients deliver extraordinary results to their end users. The leadership team includes industry veterans Fred Lewis and Michael Alvarez.

Film Bureau, a film tech company, develops solutions to streamline sales, marketing, and theatrical distribution for studios and filmmakers, while their digital screener platform offers clients the ability to stream secured VOD content and live events, through a simple-to-use interface available across a range of devices.

"We are very excited about this acquisition," said Michael Alvarez and Fred Lewis, both serving as CEO / Co-Founders of P3 Global Services in a joint statement. "The Film Bureau digital screener platform allows us to grow, not only within the entertainment space, but with our current and prospective clients across other verticals we continue to serve."

"We are thrilled to be back in the awards space" said Kevin Gold, EVP Sales, Operations & Client Services at P3 Global Services. "We were a part of the first VHS screeners which then transitioned to DVD and now onto digital platforms. The acquisition of the Film Bureau platform puts us in a great position to re-enter the digital screener world in a secure way that has a proven track record of success. This is a very exciting time for P3 Global Services and we look forward to the upcoming awards season."

"One of the things that attracted us to P3 Global Services is that our companies share a similar philosophy toward innovation," said Doug Woodard and Art Williams, Partners at Film Bureau in a joint statement. "This alignment made the acquisition all the more exciting for us, knowing that the platform would continue to evolve through their ownership."

While the platform puts P3 Global Services back in the digital screener world, it also opens vast possibilities for other industries to utilize the services that will make content sharing a safe and expeditious experience. For more information about P3 Global Services, please visit: https://www.p3globalservices.com

About P3 Global Services

P3 Global Services has been an award-winning design, production, fulfillment and distribution solution for globally recognized brands including CBS, Paramount, Disney, Microsoft, NBCUniversal, Netflix, New York Life, Warner Bros. and more. Learn how P3 can help you increase brand awareness and connect deeper with your customer base.

https://www.p3globalservices.com

About Film Bureau

Film Bureau has developed solutions to support and streamline sales, marketing, and theatrical distribution activities for numerous studios and filmmakers including Universal Pictures, Paramount, STX Entertainment, Bleecker Street and more.

https://filmbureau.com

Media Contact

Jeff Hare

(818) 726-9238

jeffhareLA@gmail.com

View original content:

SOURCE P3 Global Services