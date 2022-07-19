California Pizza Kitchen Debuts First-Ever Location in Canada

-California-fresh Pizza Concept to Open August 1st in Edmonton, Alberta-

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, announced today the grand opening of its Edmonton, Alberta location, marking the brand's entry into Canada. The opening is part of the brand's latest efforts to strategically expand across target markets throughout North America, as new operators join its attractive franchise model. Located at 5260 Windermere Boulevard NW Edmonton Alberta T6Low9, the new restaurant will open its doors to the public on August 1.

Fueling the expansion is CPK Alberta CEO Naheed Shariff, who brings more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant franchising industry, and his mother Samira, CPK Edmonton franchisee with four decades of experience. Together, Naheed and Samira have helped successful brands grow in the Alberta region and are excited to bring California Pizza Kitchen into Edmonton.

"We were first introduced to California Pizza Kitchen in the mid 1990's and were immediately inspired by its culture and innovation. We're honored and excited to bring this iconic, forward-thinking brand to Canada for the first time, while simultaneously attributing to job creation here in Alberta," said Naheed. "CPK offers a fun, healthy, alternative experience that guests long for, and we're thrilled to offer Edmonton residents a taste of that. The brand's innovative, California-fresh cuisine combined with the benevolent culture of the people truly solidified the deal."

The new location will provide guests with an experience like no other, with seasonal menus and ingredients featuring flavor inspirations from around the world, resulting in CPK's hand-tossed pizzas, pastas, desserts, and an elevated beverage program, including signature Casamigos cocktails. Known for its hand-made, innovative, fresh-forward menu, CPK provides a refreshing experience offering guests its signature look, feel and taste of California. CPK Edmonton menu items will include All Day Breakfast featuring the Beverly Hills Breakfast Sandwich, Dynamite Shrimp, Shanghai Power Bowl, California Tacos with grilled lime chicken or crispy fish, its CPK Classics like The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza and Thai Crunch Salad, and more.

As part of its commitment to give back to the community it serves, California Pizza Kitchen Edmonton has partnered with the Cross Cancer Institute to help raise funds for residents throughout Alberta who are battling cancer.

"The Shariffs are well-known and highly respected throughout Edmonton, and we are absolutely thrilled to partner with them as they lead California Pizza Kitchen into Canada for the first time," said Giorgio Minardi, Executive Vice President of Global and Franchise Operations. "This milestone for our brand serves as a testament to the innovative business model we've created and will further propel our franchise growth efforts on a global scale. We're proud to welcome such experienced operators like Naheed and Samira and can't wait to see what the future holds for them as they bring our signature, California-inspired cuisine to the residents of Edmonton."

CPK Edmonton will be open daily at 11am, and close Sunday/Monday at 10pm, Tuesday-Thursday at 11pm and Friday/Saturday at 12am, beginning August 1st. For more information, visit cpk.ca and follow California Pizza Kitchen Edmonton on Instagram or TikTok @cpkcanada or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cpkcanada for the latest news and trends.

California Pizza Kitchen provides franchisees flexibility with customizable menus, design layouts and multiple daypart offerings so that each location can individually align with consumer needs and thrive within their market. These key differentiators, along with an average unit volume between $3 million and $5 million, have positioned the brand as an attractive investment by experienced multi-unit franchisees. California Pizza Kitchen prioritizes catering to franchisees' needs, providing them with the tools and resources required, including expanding technology and mobile capabilities for each location, best-in-class training and development in all areas of the business.

California Pizza Kitchen is amid an aggressive expansion in markets throughout the U.S. and is looking to add experienced, qualified multi-unit franchisees to grow the brand. Prospective franchisees must have a minimum net worth of $5 million, a minimum liquidity of $2 million and a commitment to open 3-5 restaurants during the first five years. To learn more about franchise development opportunities and available markets with California Pizza Kitchen, visit www.cpk.com/franchise.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in nearly 200 restaurants in 8 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, premium wines, and handcrafted beverages, CPK adds an imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Chat with us on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen, Follow up on Instagram at @cpk, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen.

