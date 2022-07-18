Surgical Notes Supports ESG Program With CareerSpring Partnership

Collaboration supports Surgical Notes' commitment to addressing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues

DALLAS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of billing services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, announces it is continuing its partnership with CareerSpring, a networking and job placement platform for first-generation college students. The collaboration, now in its second year, supports Surgical Notes' environmental, social, and governance (ESG) program.

Surgical Notes is a healthcare IT solutions company dedicated to developing cutting-edge, innovative products and services for the ambulatory surgery center industry. The largest management companies and over 20,000 healthcare providers trust Surgical Notes' revenue cycle management solutions and services to enhance the financial strength and performance of their ASCs. (PRNewsFoto/Surgical Notes, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Surgical Notes ESG program helps the company better ensure it is cultivating a workforce that is positive, inspired, and reflective of those organizations Surgical Notes serves and supports.

Through its partnership with CareerSpring, Surgical Notes is pleased to welcome back intern Karen Benitez. Benitez, a Dallas native and undergraduate at College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minn., served as an intern at Surgical Notes in the summer of 2021. Her work is largely centered on data analysis, building on Microsoft Excel skills she learned last year and taking on new responsibilities.

"I'm excited to return to Surgical Notes," said Benitez. "I'm looking forward to learning new skills that I hope to take to my next job."

CareerSpring supports first-generation college students — those whose parents did not attain a 4-year college degree — by helping them understand their career options, learn how to pursue those options with advice from real-world professionals, and launch their career.

"CareerSpring is a great source for bringing in young talent to our organization and giving them the benefit of working in a business environment," said Surgical Notes President and Chief Executive Officer Randy Bishop. "Future professionals like Karen get to use our leadership as mentors for career guidance and hopefully gain an advantage when the time comes to enter the workforce. Surgical Notes benefits by adding another talented team member who supports our ongoing efforts to better serve the needs of our clients."

About Surgical Notes, Inc. Surgical Notes is the premier revenue cycle management and billing services partner for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets. Our expert teams with ASC-specific experience provide scalable billing, transcription, coding, and document management services and solutions that fully integrate with all leading ASC practice management systems. The largest management companies and hundreds of ASCs that partner with Surgical Notes experience and benefit from immediate operational and financial improvements that exceed industry performance levels. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle and billing solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Surgical Notes