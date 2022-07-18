Smart City Networks Announces New Cloud-Based Telecommunications Service at IAVM VenueConnect 2022

The Nation's Leading Event Technology Company Unveils Hosted Voice Solution at IVAM's 97th Annual Conference

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart City Networks, the nation's leading provider of advanced technology and communication services for trade shows and events, announced today it will be adding Hosted Voice, a cloud-based business voice over internet protocol (VoIP) phone system, to its lineup of products and services.

Hosted Voice is a state-of-the-art telecommunications platform that offers crystal clear call quality, flexibility and a bevy of features to customize the product to each venue's individual needs, whether for administration or event support. Designed to be mobile first and user-friendly, Smart City's Hosted Voice solution offers one-number calling from any device and 24/7 access to admin and user portals that allow individual users to control their phone settings, greetings, out-of-office messages, phone mail and other features.

In addition to its user-designed interface, Hosted Voice also provides state-of-the-art, high quality phone instruments that provides the clearest sound and advanced features compared to traditional PBX systems. Additionally, Smart City Hosted Voice offers a mobile app that allows any device to be used interchangeably for inbound and outbound calling and the system can be integrated with existing Microsoft Teams implementations. Voicemail solutions are also enhanced through voicemail to email dictation, where users can have voicemails sent directly to their email complete with caller ID, .WAV file recordings of the voicemail and a text transcription.

Mark Haley, president of Smart City Networks, addressed the need for a revamped telecommunications product after the previous PBX systems no longer met the modern-day needs of the venue industry.

"For over 35 years, Smart City Networks has been the leader in event telecommunications and technologies," said Haley. "The Smart City Hosted Voice solution is designed with 21st Century sensibilities and modern-day mobility in mind, and its array of features and integration options allows it to be the go-to event communications solution for every business. Our new system moves with you, making it the ideal choice for the pick-up and go nature of our industry."

Hosted Voice allows businesses to access their communication services with only an internet connection, preventing power outages and poor weather conditions from limiting business operations and removing the need to rent PBX equipment. Being a cloud-based communications system, users can also send faxes through their desktop, laptop or smartphone, further reducing unnecessary clutter by eliminating the need to ship a fax machine to the event beforehand.

"It's truly a one stop shop for all your communications," said Dennis O'Gara, Vice President, Operations East Region. "Hosted Voice offers a unified experience for co-workers, event planners and attendees in providing a whole range of advanced features including over 50 customizable calling features, a revolutionized voicemail management system and user-friendly admin portals."

Through the Hosted Voice solution, Smart City Networks has revolutionized communication technology in the event industry, and they continue to be the partner you can rely on for event technology and communications services.

For more information about Smart City Networks products and venue locations, visit www.smartcitynetworks.com.

About Smart City Networks: Founded 35 years ago, Smart City Networks is the nation's largest provider of event telecommunications and technology in the convention industry. Smart City Networks can provide wired and wireless internet services, phone services and digital signage solutions at convention centers and meeting facilities of any size. Smart City Networks designs, installs and maintains data, voice, electrical and utility platforms, coupled with voice, video, and data network engineering, security and monitoring. Since 1987, Smart City has participated in 32 convention center expansions and upgrades. Providing technology services to over 3,000 conventions and meetings annually, Smart City Networks currently serves more than 50 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S., totaling over 17 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information about Smart City Networks, call 702-943-6000 or visit smartcitynetworks.com.

