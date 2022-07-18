ESG under Attack: Wolters Kluwer Experts Analyze Anti-ESG Litigation and Legislation

Wolters Kluwer senior legal analysts provide guidance as ESG policies face fierce opposition from corporations, legislators and advocacy groups across the U.S.

What: ESG under Attack

Why: ESG policies, once surging with seemingly unstoppable momentum, are hitting fierce opposition in the form of fiery rhetoric, legislation, and lawsuits by some corporate leaders, state officials, and conservative advocacy groups. As some companies and entities push back on ESG to protect financial interests and ideological positions, companies and funds must steer a careful course on ESG policies going forward.

In a new Strategic Perspective entitled "ESG under Attack," Wolters Kluwer legal experts examine the increasing number of interests and actions clashing with ESG-related investor and legal demands to provide insight into what companies and investment managers will need to monitor, laws and regulations that may be struck down, and what to watch for in the future as political battles continue to spill into the financial, legal, and corporate landscape.

Who: Brad Rosen, J.D., Senior Legal Analyst; Matthew Garza, J.D., Managing Editor; Lene Powell, J.D., Senior Legal Analyst

The war on ESG is a well-conceived, well-calibrated and well-executed campaign that continues to vex corporations as new battle lines emerge on a near daily basis. In the aftermath of the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, Texas, along with other red states, have threatened criminal sanctions against companies pledging to assist employees in those states that are seeking abortion services. Challenges to corporations along these lines in the future promise to accelerate.

- Brad Rosen, Senior Legal Analyst

In a down market in the summer of 2022, it seems likely that the question about demand for ESG products, and ESG's success as an investment strategy, may be tested at the same time the SEC's climate disclosure proposal comes under attack.

- Matthew Garza, J.D., Managing Editor

Companies need to watch closely because some of these new 'anti-ESG' laws cast a broad net. For example, standard company diversity trainings could run afoul of Florida's new "Stop WOKE Act."

- Lene Powell, J.D., Senior Legal Analyst

To read "ESG under Attack," visit:

https://business.cch.com/srd/SP_ESG_UnderAttack_07142022_FINAL.pdf

Contact: To arrange an interview with Brad Rosen, Matthew Garza, Lene Powell or other legal experts from Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. on this or any other legal topics, please contact Linda Gharib: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

