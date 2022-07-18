American Storage & Logistics Acquires Binghamton Material Handling and Granite Industrial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan-based warehouse equipment supplier American Storage & Logistics has announced its acquisition of two businesses; Binghamton Material Handling and Granite Industries.

American Storage & Logistics acquires two new businesses and continues to grow its product offerings and regional reach

Expanding Product Lines and Geographic Reach

Binghamton Material Handling specializes in manufacturing and distribution equipment and has been operating in New York and Pennsylvania for over 60 years. The New Hampshire-based Granite Industries is a leading distributor and servicer of forklifts. The acquisition will allow American Storage & Logistics to expand its product line and service offerings while allowing for faster delivery of equipment to a larger geographic area.

American Storage & Logistics to Change Its Name to BMH Equipment

In addition to the acquisition, American Storage & Logistics announced its official name change to BMH Equipment LLC. and is planning on rebranding all three companies under the BMH Equipment umbrella. The recent change is also a part of American Storage & Logistics' efforts to revolutionize the antiquated warehouse equipment and material handling industries. The business is committed to expanding its digital footprint and will be unifying product inventory from all companies into a single online eCommerce website."Acquiring Granite Industrial Trucks and Binghamton Material Handling allows us to grow our product offerings while improving our customers' experience with faster shipping and easier access to our inventory regionally," said Lucas Marselle, ERP Integration & E-commerce Manager at American Storage & Logistics.

About American Storage & Logistics

American Storage & Logistics has been a leader in new, used, and refurbished warehouse equipment for over 50 years. In addition to supplying warehouse equipment, the business provides installation, design, teardown, and relocation services. For more information about American Storage & Logistics, visit www.aslmhc.com .

