Post-Dobbs: The Future of Reproductive Rights in Ohio

An educational discussion of Ohio's medical and legal landscape after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v Wade

CLEVELAND, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What liabilities do attorneys, health care providers, companies and firms face as Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization becomes part of our legal system? What are the nuances and pitfalls of this incredibly complex ruling? What do attorneys and other professionals need to know as they begin to advise their clients about working within the boundaries of this landmark case?

The U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization overturning Roe v Wade opened a Pandora's box for attorneys, physicians, hospitals, clinics – and women all over Ohio. From genetic testing, IVF and ectopic pregnancies to rape and incest, medical personnel, health care administrators, parents – and their attorneys – now face unprecedented legal questions and perils.

On July 25, 2022, a free symposium will address issues raised by the Supreme Court's ruling and the immediate "trigger law" enacted by the Ohio state legislature. The first half of this symposium will address legal issues related to medicine, procedures and effective legal representation. The second half will offer medical and service providers information about the new legalities surrounding reproductive rights. The symposium will focus on Ohio law and also consider the impact of laws governing surrounding states.

This symposium is open to attorneys, medical professionals and members of the general public interested in factual information. It is not intended to be a forum for advocacy.

The program will be moderated by Ian Friedman, Esq., Friedman & Nemecek, LLC and Cleveland-Marshall College of Law Adjunct Professor.

Speakers include Dr. Catherine Romanos, Women's Clinic of Columbus; Maggie Scotece, Esq., Interim Executive Director, Women Have Options Ohio; Jordyn Close, Executive Fellow, Ohio Women's Alliance and Board Chair, Women Have Options-Ohio; Madelyn J. Grant, Esq., Criminal Defense Attorney, Friedman & Nemecek, LLC; Jen Driscoll, Esq., Supervisor of Major Trial Unit, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office; Diane Menashe, Esq., Partner, Director of Litigation Training & Pro Bono Activities, Ice Miller Legal Counsel; Jessie Hill, JD, Professor of Law, CWRU School of Law; Sarah Inskeep, Chief of Staff & Operations Director, Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity (URGE); Collette Ngana, Chair, Board of Directors of Preterm; Victoria Vance, Esq., Chair, Tucker Ellis, LLP, Health Care Practice Group; Susan Scheutzow, Esq., Healthcare Attorney, Kohrman Jackson & Krantz; and David Burkons, MD, Physician and Owner, Northeast Ohio Women's Center, LLC and Toledo Women's Center.

This free symposium will take place on Monday, July 25, 2022 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM in-person at the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association Conference Center, 1375 E. 9th Street in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. It will also simultaneously be webcast on Zoom and Facebook. Online log-in information will be provided after registration. Attorneys will receive four hours of CLE.

To register: https://tinyurl.com/Post-Dobbs-Ohio-Symposium. For more information about this symposium contact Kari Burns: 216-539-5970 kburns@clemetrobar.org

This symposium is sponsored by the American Civil Liberties Union; Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights; the League of Women Voters of Ohio; Malarcik, Pierce, Munyer, & Will Attorneys at Law; Spitz, the Employee's Law Firm; The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, the Academy of Medicine of Cleveland and Northern Ohio; OPEN; the Toledo Bar Association; the Ohio Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers; Rittgers & Rittgers; ALJ; and Friedman & Nemecek.

