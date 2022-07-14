IMC COMPANIES AND H&M INTERMODAL SERVICES EXPAND WITH NEW CONTAINER DEPOT IN NEWARK

NEWARK, N.J., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMC Companies and H&M Intermodal Services have jointly opened a new truck and depot terminal in the Newark market at 915 Delancy Street, Newark, New Jersey. This new 10-acre location features a paved, lit, fenced yard with 24-hour security-controlled access and storage for 1,200 containers. Just over three miles from Port Newark, the new location is equipped with lifts to ground containers for its valued customers, as well as a warehouse and freight transfer facility.

"This location brings much needed velocity in the NY/NJ market for those who ship through the ports," says Barry Bernard, president of H&M Intermodal Services. "Our new facility offers customers the ability for us to pull their containers into our secured storage until they are ready to take delivery."

The new freight transfer facility is in the final planning stages for construction and is expected to open in spring 2023. The building will feature a 20,000 square-foot warehouse with 21 dock doors and 5,000 square-feet of office space. "The transfer facility is another value-added service for our customers, allowing the quick transfer of freight from container to over-the-road trailer, which will reduce per diem and chassis usage expenses," added Bernard. The facility will offer warehousing and transloading services as well.

In business for over half a century, H&M is a premier container drayage and warehousing provider in the Northeast, with locations strategically-positioned in Philadelphia, Kearny and now Newark, New Jersey. H&M Intermodal Services is part of the IMC Companies family of brands. For more information on H&M, call 732-510-2242 or visit www.hmitusa.com.

About IMC Companies:

IMC Companies is the largest marine drayage company in the United States. Equipped with the largest fleet of trucks and chassis and an integrated network of smart depots, IMC Companies moves cargo to and from all major rails and ports in the nation. For more than 40 years, IMC Companies has focused on delivering innovative solutions to its valued clients. To learn more about IMC Companies, visit www.imcc.com.

