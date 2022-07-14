Allcat Claims Service promotes Sid Carr to CEO

SAN ANTONIO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allcat Claims Service ("Allcat") is pleased to announce the promotion of Sid Carr to Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Mr. Carr has been President of Allcat since 2012 and his promotion coincides with Bart Hutton transitioning to Chairman of the Company.

During his tenure as President, Allcat experienced unprecedented growth, including the addition of over 400 desk adjusters serving several marquee insurance companies and a financial partnership with Trive Capital and Valedor Partners. In his role as CEO, Mr. Carr will lead Allcat's management team in all strategic and operational growth areas. The breadth and reach of Allcat's claim adjusting ability coupled with a dedicated team of adjusters has positioned the company to serve customers across all lines of property and casualty business.

Prior to his roles at Allcat, Mr. Carr was Vice-President, North Highland, and a Principal at A.T. Kearney. He holds a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

"Sid has been an important part of Allcat's growth and leadership since 2012 and I can't think of another person more suited to take over as CEO," Mr. Hutton said. "Sid knows our Company inside and out, is passionate about the claims adjusting business, and is the strategic leader needed for the next step in our evolution."

Mr. Carr's promotion demonstrates Allcat's ongoing commitment to claims adjusting excellence, company growth, and continued development of a world class management team. For more information on Allcat, please visit www.allcatclaims.com.

Allcat Claims Service was formed in 2000 by a group of independent adjusters who believed there was a place in the claims industry for a fresh approach. The ownership believed the new ideas and experience each brought to the new company would provide unparalleled service to its clients. Allcat Claims Service places a premium on quality control, quality adjusters, and staying ahead of the technology changes. Most importantly, we pride ourselves on handling claims professionally and ethically. Allcat Claims Service can handle all insurance claims needs providing solutions for personal and commercial lines field inspections as well as end-to-end desk services for property, auto, flood and large loss claims. Our commitment to "Raising the Bar" has allowed us to grow our client and adjuster relationships over the years into something special.

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

Valedor is a Houston-based private investment firm with additional offices in Burlingame, CA and Washington, D.C. Since 2020, Valedor has invested approximately $100 million on a deal-by-deal basis across venture and private equity opportunities. Valedor uses its principals' diverse skill sets and decades of experience as founders, investors, and C-level executives in the pursuit of long-term value for its limited partners.

