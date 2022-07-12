LONDON and BOSTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One year since joining forces to create the industry's leading growth consultancy, Momentum and ITSMA celebrate record success, the launch of a new community platform for B2B marketers and client wins.

Momentum, ITSMA celebrate milestone wins and record success one year since acquisition (PRNewswire)

July 1st marks one year since account-based marketing pioneers Momentum acquired Boston-based research, advisory, and training firm ITSMA, to deepen the group's specialism.

Over the last 12 months, the consulting powerhouse has strengthened its service portfolio, expanded the team and invested in its learning and membership services for clients.

"Since our acquisition of ITSMA, we've doubled down on our capabilities and developed a proposition that is unmatched in our industry," said Alisha Lyndon, founder and CEO of Momentum. "Our global team is now organised around three main drivers of revenue growth: shaping strategies, enabling sales & marketing teams and driving effective customer collaboration. This means we're able to help our customers accelerate their own revenue growth."

The group continues to deepen its specialisms to help clients across their revenue growth journey with the addition of a number of marketing advisory services and integrated its research divisions to enable client sales and marketing teams, and enhance go-to-market strategies with deep competitor, market, and customer research. "We've listened to our community and invested considerable resources to analyze the global 2,000, Our services allow us to build best practices to share this knowledge with our customers, and drive incredible impact." Lyndon added.

Momentum also recently announced the launch of the Growth Hub, a dynamic community of marketing professionals that builds on ITSMA's 25-year heritage and loyal membership community.

The Growth Hub is designed to provide marketing professionals the tools and knowledge to make marketing the driving force behind their business's growth. The offering is also designed to enhance the personal and leadership skills of its members through events, peer-to-peer learning, certifications, and thought leadership.

As a result of these developments, membership is at an all-time high, approaching 100 global organization members including Ricoh, Google, and Salesforce joining the ranks. "The success we've seen over the last year is a testament to the strength and expertise of our collective team," said Dave Munn, Chief Community Officer and President of ITSMA.

Over 20 members of Momentum's consulting team recently completed the ITSMA ABM Certification – the same qualification it delivers to the market. In the coming months, Momentum is also investing in its learning and development offering to digitize learning pathways and expand its certification content.

"We believe that there's a better way to do consultancy, and we are building it," Dave Munn, Chief Community Officer and President of ITSMA. "Our customized consulting and research services are focused on helping develop growth strategies, our learning programs are transforming organizations through best practices and experiential learning. And our Growth Hub membership together with our global events are enabling peer-driven communities of growth-focused executives to continually push each other to innovate and execute."

Momentum has recently been awarded Flexa Top 100 status for the extraordinary level of flexibility adding to its Best Companies to Work for 2021 status.

For more information and interview requests, contact alexandra.koenig@wearemomentum.com, +44 203 858 0808

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1856729/ITSMA_Momentum.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1856730/Momentum_Logo.jpg

Momentum Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Momentum, the global growth consultancy