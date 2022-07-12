Major Spike in PVC, Steel, & Copper Prices in 2021 Leads to Record Year for Pipe Market

CLEVELAND, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp increases in average prices for key raw materials drove a surge in the US pipe market in value terms in 2021, finds a new Freedonia Group analysis.

In 2021, average prices of PVC, steel, and copper pipe spiked 38%, 48%, and 49%, respectively. The significant increase in prices was due to a number of factors including:

major increases in raw material prices, as inflation reaches the highest levels in the US in over 40 years

significant supply chain issues and shortages

These price increases led to a massive spike in value demand in 2021 that was boosted by a return to growth in pipe usage. In linear feet terms, demand accelerated from a nearly flat 2020, as the oil and gas drilling, industrial processing, and structural and mechanical markets rebounded due to rising gas prices and increasing durable goods production.

As Material Prices Moderate, Pipe Demand Expected to Slow Through 2026

Through 2026, demand for pipe products in the US is forecast to increase 2.2% per year to $57.9 billion, equivalent to 12.9 billion linear feet. Growth in value terms is projected to decelerate significantly due mostly to the expectation that average prices of plastic and metal pipe will moderate going forward. However, volume gains will be driven by:

a rebound in oil and gas drilling activity

increasing water and sewer construction

healthy growth in transportation equipment manufacturing

rising production of air conditioners and refrigerators, particularly larger and higher end models that require more tubing

