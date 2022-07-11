Informatica To Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on July 27, 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30, 2022, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Informatica will hold a conference call on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 from the United States or (929) 526-1599 internationally with access code 283250. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Informatica's company website at https://investors.informatica.com.

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

