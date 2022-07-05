JOHN GUASTAFERRO JOINS HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS AND GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels and Genesis Inspiration Foundation, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, today announced John Guastaferro as their executive director. Guastaferro will be responsible for advancing the missions of both foundations while maintaining current successes, driving program growth, developing diversified revenue streams, and building greater community awareness.

"John is a dynamic leader, brand strategist, and accomplished executive who brings an impressive background in helping to transform philanthropic enterprises," said Dana W. White, chief communications officer, Hyundai Motor North America and Hyundai Hope On Wheels and Genesis Inspiration Foundation board member. "His diverse background and leadership abilities will make a positive difference in the lives of children."

Guastaferro was most recently the executive director of the Anaheim Community Foundation (ACF), where he led a transformational process to revitalize the foundation's brand and board, establishing ACF as a trusted hub of philanthropy. He also secured $4 million and launched the ACF Response & Recovery program, which helped marginalized residents impacted by the pandemic. Earlier in his career, Guastaferro served as vice president of marketing and development for the Anaheim Family YMCA.

Guastaferro is a board member of Orange County Advisors in Philanthropy and Orange County Grantmakers, a volunteer leader with several service organizations, and a passionate practitioner of the arts. Guastaferro holds a B.S. in Business Administration from California State Polytechnic University-Pomona and is certified as a Certified Fund-Raising Executive. Guastaferro reports to each foundation's Board of Directors.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has pledged $200 million in support of more than 1,000 childhood cancer research grants. To learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.

The Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting education through the arts. Its mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to transformative arts programming that engages and inspires children in traditionally under resourced communities. Since its inception in 2018, Genesis Inspiration Foundation has donated nearly $3 million to fund youth arts programming at museums, schools and nonprofit arts and cultural organizations nationwide. Primary funding for Genesis Inspiration Foundation comes from Genesis retailers and charitable donations. To learn more about Genesis Inspiration Foundation, visit genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

