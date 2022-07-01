RECKITT'S MEAD JOHNSON DELIVERING LARGEST SHIPMENT OF INFANT FORMULA TO THE U.S.

National distribution network will get formula to shelves around the country

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckitt is proud to provide the largest delivery of infant formula to the United States on three UPS flights from our world-class facility in Tuas, Singapore, facilitated by the White House's Operation Fly Formula initiative. With Reckitt's contribution of over 418,000 pounds of infant formula base powder, which equates to approximately 6 million 8-oz servings, this is a significant step toward bringing the U.S. infant formula shortage to an end. Our infant formula powder will be finished and packaged in the United States as Enfamil, a brand that U.S. consumers have known and trusted for generations, and which is the No. 1 recommended brand by pediatricians. These Enfamil products are already part of an extensive nationwide distribution network that reaches retail shelves across America quickly and efficiently and are also approved as WIC-eligible, to meet the needs of every family searching for infant formula.

Between now and November, Reckitt will import the equivalent of 66 million 8-oz servings of Enfamil formula, the biggest contribution from an existing US brand. Our manufacturing facilities are operating 24/7, and we're continually looking for more ways to increase supply, while ensuring the highest levels of safety and quality. Reckitt is thankful for the support from the White House, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), our supply chain partners and employees globally, who have stepped up to enable us to take every measure we can to end this shortage as quickly as possible.

About Mead Johnson Nutrition:

Mead Johnson Nutrition was acquired by Reckitt in 2017, merging the two company's commitments to innovation and science to continue fueling advancements in pediatric nutrition. Today, the nutrition business continues to drive innovation from its Evansville, IN site and is trusted by parents and healthcare professionals all over the world to support developing minds and bodies. We're committed to ensuring that every mom and every baby a healthy start.

About Enfamil

Enfamil's full product portfolio is formulated to provide optimal nutrition for infants and children through every stage of development. Their dedication to science and innovation remains vital to both their product portfolio and mission by using leading-edge technologies, a highly specialized team, and expert collaborations to benefit pediatric populations around the world. Today, the Enfamil brand is trusted by parents and healthcare professionals through their passion for innovation and delivering high quality products.

