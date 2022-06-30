Maggiano's Little Italy Invites Guests to Help Make Life-Changing Wishes Come True

Eat-a-Dish for Make-A-Wish program partners Maggiano's and Make-A-Wish for 19th straight year

DALLAS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 1,300 life-changing wishes have been granted by Make-A-Wish® thanks to the generous donations of Maggiano's Little Italy® Guests and starting today, the two are proud to launch a 19th year of partnership through Eat-a-Dish for Make-A-Wish.

Maggiano's Eat-a-Dish for Make-A-Wish enters its 19th year with dishes like Tuscan Chicken & Shrimp, Smoked Salmon Dip and Berry Tiramisu available June 30 - August 24, 2022. (PRNewswire)

To-date, the campaign has raised $9.6 million with a goal to surpass $10 million this year, and Guests can help us reach that goal in one of the following ways:

Enjoy a made-from-scratch, chef-featured item by August 24 : Guests can choose from dishes such as Smoked Salmon Dip, Tuscan Shrimp & Chicken and Berry Tiramisu. For each select featured menu item ordered, $1 is donated to Make-A-Wish. For every glass of Wish Lemonade or Vera's Lemon Drop Martini ordered, 50 cents is donated.

Purchase a Wish Star In-Restaurant : Buy a paper Wish Star while dining in, and the donation goes straight to Make-A-Wish.

Secure a Wish Art Cup : The co-branded cup adorned with a wish recipient design can be purchased with a $5 donation.

Buy a Kids Meal : 5% of every kids meal sold during the campaign goes to Make-A-Wish

Round Up an Online Order : All year long Guests have the opportunity to round up their online order to the nearest dollar with the difference going directly to Make-A-Wish.

Donate Online: Go to our online donation page at : Go to our online donation page at https://maggianos.com/make-a-wish/

"Eat-a-Dish for Make-A-Wish is something our Teammates look forward to each year, and we are so pleased to see packed dining rooms again full of Guests willing to help grant these life-changing wishes," said Steve Provost, president of Maggiano's. "Our made-from-scratch Italian-American dishes have a fame all their own, and to be able to use them for this sort of good for 19 years now is something that makes me extremely proud."

With Make-A-Wish bouncing back after the challenges brought on by the pandemic, this year is more important than ever for making sure every deserving recipient gets his or her Wish.

"Over the past 19 years, Eat-a-Dish has become a fan favorite amongst Maggiano's customers, delivering fun and engaging ways to help make wishes come true," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish America. "When a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy and anxiety with hope. We are grateful to our long-time partner Maggiano's and its guests for helping make that powerful impact possible."

Join us in making even more Wishes come true by visiting Maggiano's. For more information and to find the nearest restaurant, visit maggianos.com.

About Maggiano's Little Italy®

Maggiano's Little Italy specializes in Italian-American cuisine served in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Maggiano's menu features both classic and contemporary recipes – authentic pastas, signature salads, steaks, fresh seafood, regular chef specials and specialty desserts. Maggiano's 52 restaurants nationwide offer lunch and dinner as well as delivery, carryout services and banquet spaces for special occasions. Maggiano's is owned and operated by Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies, serving more than one million Guests daily. Brinker owns or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. In addition to Maggiano's, Brinker owns and operates Chili's® Grill & Bar.

Follow news about Maggiano's on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest. For additional information, including the restaurant nearest you, please visit maggianos.com.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Maggiano's Little Italy