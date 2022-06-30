Dallas Attorney Austin Curry of Caldwell Cassady & Curry Earns Patent Litigation Certification from National Board of Trial Advocacy

DALLAS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced trial attorney Austin Curry of the Dallas-based intellectual property and commercial litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry has earned Board Certification in Patent Litigation from the prestigious National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA).

Mr. Curry is one of the rare lawyers to earn NBTA board certification based on his proven commitment to bettering the legal profession by completing a rigorous application process and a detailed written examination. NBTA board-certified attorneys must also have substantial trial experience, positive references from judges and other lawyers, and proof of good standing, among other requirements.

Since Caldwell Cassady & Curry was formed less than 10 years ago, Mr. Curry and the firm's lawyers have helped clients win more than $2.5 billion in trial verdicts and legal settlements. Mr. Curry is widely regarded as one of the top trial lawyers in the state, having earned multiple selections in the annual guide to The Best Lawyers in America and the Texas Rising Stars list of the state's leading young attorneys. He previously was named one of the top intellectual property lawyers in the country under the age of 40 in the Rising Stars list published by the national legal news outlet Law360.

Earlier this year, Caldwell Cassady & Curry was ranked as one of Texas' best law firms for intellectual property disputes in the 2022 edition of Chambers USA, the exclusive annual guide to the country's top attorneys and firms.

Chambers rankings are based on input from 200 individual research analysts across 200 separate legal jurisdictions. The assessments focus on multiple areas, including effectiveness, technical legal ability, client service, depth of experience, and client value.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry additionally is ranked on the 2022 Best Law Firms list as one of the country's leading intellectual property litigation firms.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

