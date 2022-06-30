Community Foundation of Broward Expands Environmental Education Programs with $600,000 in Grants to Six Organizations, Including $300,000 for a New "Eco Hub" Environmental Collaboration with Museum of Discovery and Science, Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Foundation of Broward today announced a combination of $600,000 in new grants focused on environmental education and sustainability in Broward County. Recipients include several of the area's leading environmental organizations, which will use the grant money to improve environmental conditions while educating the community.

Heading the project list is a $300,000 grant for establishment of a Broward "Eco Hub" for Resilience Education in collaboration with the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale. The Eco Hub will champion community engagement, education and action for environmental sustainability and resilience in Broward. It will be anchored at the Museum.

"The Eco Hub for Resilience Education at MODS, in partnership with the Community Foundation of Broward, will address environmental issues relevant to our community and solutions to help mitigate the impact of climate change by championing engagement, education and action for environmental sustainability and resilience in Broward," said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of the Museum of Discovery and Science. "The Museum is a leader in environmental sustainability, with a focus on cultivating climate citizenship and providing a platform for exploring the opportunities for solutions across our diverse community and future career opportunities. With the opportunity to reach hundreds of thousands of guests annually, MODS serves as the hub to raise awareness around the importance of science, inspiring deeper engagement in sustainability, climate change and resilience."

Other grants for environmental education and sustainability programs announced today under the Eco Hub umbrella include:

Project EEASY of the Youth Environmental Alliance , based in Davie . $50,000 grant. EEASY stands for Education and Engagement of Active Stewardship with YEA. It provides educational classes for up to 5,000 students to engage them in eco-action. The classes focus on water quality and conservation, CO 2 pollution, mangroves, plastic pollution and global warming.





The Broward Habitat Connectivity Project of the National Wildlife Federation , headquartered in Reston, Virginia . $50,000 grant. The program continues environmental and climate change education and sustainability actions in Broward , with a primary focus on lower income communities and communities of color. Three new habitats will be planted.





Coastal Dune Lake Habitat Restoration, Phase Three, for the Friends of Birch State Park , Fort Lauderdale . $100,000 grant over two years, or $50,000 per year. The program cleans out the north end of Long Lake at Birch State Park to make it accessible for visitors on canoes or kayaks.





The Champion Schools Program in Broward for the Everglades Foundation , based in Palmetto Bay. $50,000 grant. The program engages and empowers young people to use civic action to improve the local environment and their communities. It includes field trips to the Everglades and encourages "Champion Schools."

The Eco-teers program of Flamingo Gardens in Davie . $50,000 grant. The program provides teens and young adults with a deeper engagement in environmental action projects and educates the community about climate change and ways to help protect natural areas.

The Broward Eco Hub for Resilience Education, established in collaboration with the Museum of Discovery and Science, will raise community awareness about sea-level rise and other local challenges of climate change. It will work to bring together residents, community leaders, businesses and others to help make Broward more resilient to climate change. It will provide for museum exhibits and programs that educate visitors, encourage dialogue and inspire action about resilience and sustainability. And it will encourage environmental collaborations that foster workable solutions.

"This is an exciting opportunity to raise awareness about challenges we face and actions we can take to make our vibrant community more resilient and environmentally sustainable," said Sheri Brown Grosvenor, Community Foundation Vice President of Community Impact. "With Museum of Discovery and Science as a partner, the new Eco Hub will create an innovative platform that connects various environmental organizations and agencies together to encourage collaboration and grow community engagement that produces real solutions."

Creation of the Eco Hub is the latest Community Foundation collaboration to fuel support for Broward's environment. Spirit Airlines has donated $50,000 to the Community Foundation to support each of the grants announced today under the Eco Hub umbrella.

