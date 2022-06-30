Bullet-Proof Backpacks Donated to School District by Security Guard Agency

Superior Protection Professionals is looking to help keep people safe even when their guards can't be around.

TOMS RIVER, N.J., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week Superior Protection Professionals , a security guard agency headquartered in Toms River, NJ, donated 20 bullet-proof backpacks to the Toms River School District. "Our company was formed with the sole purpose of protecting people," company owner and retired Toms River police officer Kelly Conklin said. "Being our guards only cover NJ we wanted to help keep people safe all over the country so these bullet-proof backpacks are the perfect way to do it.".

Kelly Conklin Jr. (L), Toms River Regional Assistant Superintendent Jim Ricotta, Superintendent Mike Cita, and Kelly Conklin Sr. donate bullet-proof backpacks to the Toms River Schools (PRNewswire)

With the recent school tragedy in Texas, these backpacks, which can stop bullets from 95% of the guns used in gun violence in the country each year, have become hot selling items. Some companies have experienced up to an 800% increase in sales when these incidents happen. "Although our backpacks are widely used by students in schools, adults are also purchasing them as their everyday backpack. They carry them to work to have with them as a shield in the event of a shooting. Mass transit travelers use them on subways, buses, and airplanes for added protection. They mitigate the risk of getting seriously injured or dying in a shooting and increase your chances of survival. My entire family has them and no one even knows they are protective backpacks. We also sell the inserts you can put into your favorite backpack and turn it into a bulletproof one."

Michael Kenny, spokesman for the Toms River Regional Schools said, "Superior Protection Professionals owner, local resident, and retired Toms River police officer- along with his son, Kelly Conklin Jr., vice president, have made an impactful gesture that will benefit our students, providing them specialty backpacks which will serve them well on their educational journey. We sincerely thank the Conklins and SPP for turning their commitment to our community into action, and for providing tangible resources to our students."

Conklin goes on to say, "This isn't an easy topic to discuss by any means. It's an unfortunate fact that there are evil people with guns in this world looking to cause harm to good people. I love the fact that we can sell these all over the country and make a difference. People can protect themselves, and their loved ones, and we play a part in that. That's the foundation of our company, keeping people safe ,and now we can do it even when our guards aren't around."

He also mentioned that there is funding and grants for schools to buy these and can help out with that if you contact him.

SPP contact information:

Cell 908-783-1939, email kpconklin209@gmail.com

Website- https://sppsecurityinvestigations.com/

