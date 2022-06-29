WebMD Health Corp. Acquires Mercury Healthcare, Building on Leadership in Patient Engagement Solutions

NEW YORK, June 29 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company and a leader in health information services for consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals, today announced it has acquired Mercury Healthcare , the technology and data analytics company.

Mercury Healthcare uses data and insights to help healthcare organizations build enduring relationships with patients. Mercury's impressive suite of solutions provides health systems the ability to analyze, target and precisely communicate to the right patient with the right message all while empowering their clients with transparency, performance data and demonstrable ROI.

Mercury Healthcare will join WebMD Provider , WebMD's market leading consumer/physician engagement and clinical education business.

"The addition of Mercury Healthcare accelerates our mission to inform every decision point along the patient's journey, from Discovery to Recovery," said Ann Bilyew, Internet Brands Senior Vice President, Health and Group General Manager, WebMD Provider Services. "Mercury is a major investment in our continuing strategy to empower clients with the best data, content, technology and services designed to revolutionize how health systems and payors engage their patients and members."

The combination of WebMD and Mercury Healthcare will transform patient experience where the patient is at the center and clinicians, care managers and customers benefit from more efficient and effective communication with patients and caregivers.

"The merging of these two industry leaders will empower every health system with the solutions needed to ensure each and every patient receives the care they need when and how they need it," said Bilyew.

"Mercury Healthcare is our trusted strategic marketing partner that not only helps us engage patients more effectively, they help us prove the value of our marketing investments," said Val Lopez, Assistant Vice President, Digital and Marketing Technology, Baptist Health South Florida. "We're excited that Mercury Healthcare joined WebMD. We see a clear opportunity in combining rich data sets, improving engagement and increasing personalization within our marketing programs."

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Mercury Healthcare

Mercury Healthcare is a technology and data analytics company that empowers healthcare organizations to engage consumers and optimize provider relationships to accelerate growth. Customers benefit from 30 years' experience applying data analytics to drive intelligent engagement and enable personalized healthcare journeys. Mercury Healthcare helps healthcare organizations create seamless consumer experiences and improve outcomes to build healthier communities. For more information, please visit mercuryhealthcare.com .

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD, an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the healthcare experience for consumers, patients, healthcare professionals, employers, health plans and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the healthcare journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, Krames, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About Internet Brands

Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif, Internet Brands® is a fully integrated online media and software services organization focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal, and Home/Travel. The company's award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. Internet Brands is a portfolio company of KKR and Temasek. For more information, please visit www.internetbrands.com.

