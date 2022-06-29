TCL North America Reinforces its Commitment to Special Olympics Southern California

Top-Selling Electronics Brand Continues to Support World's Largest Sports Organization for People with Intellectual Disabilities

CORONA, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced that the company will continue supporting Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) as it returns to activity and continues enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports, health and leadership programs to promote acceptance, inclusion and well-being. Through its TCL Cares initiative, TCL North America will be volunteering at major events in addition to fundraising for SOSC throughout its partnership.

TCL will participate in SOSC's premier endurance event - the Plane Pull where teams of 25 compete to see who can pull a 124,000-pound airplane a distance of 12 feet with the fastest time, on September 24. The other main event TCL will sponsor is the SOSC Fall Games. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Fall Games will return this year with more than 800 athletes participating in soccer, tennis, golf, volleyball and other sports. TCL's award-winning TVs will be offered as raffle prizes to generate additional funds and because of TCL's support, SOSC can provide year-round sports training and competition to the athletes and their families at no cost.

"TCL is looking forward to strengthening our partnership with Special Olympics Southern California by pledging our continued support of their admirable efforts for the 5th year in a row. The TCL team is dedicated to volunteering time to make an impact on our communities and will be proudly cheering on the fine athletes who compete this year," said Chris Luna, Vice President of Customer Advocacy, TCL North America. "I have seen firsthand how impactful the Special Olympics is to many individuals, as my older brother has been involved with the organization for over 40 years. The joy, self-confidence and independence SOSC brings to him and countless others is amazing. These athletes are given a space where they can practice, compete, socialize and most importantly have healthy fun so without programs from the Special Olympics, many of these special individuals would never get the opportunity to be members of a team and experience the excitement of friendly competition."

TCL and its employees care deeply about giving back to the community. Their investment in this worthy organization is not just financial but also includes the active participation of its employees volunteering at Special Olympic events throughout the year. The primary mission of Special Olympics Southern California is to enrich the lives of athletes with intellectual disabilities and their communities through the power of sports, programs and health. With core principles of honesty, integrity and mutual respect, the SOSC is dedicated to helping athletes overcome incredible odds.

"Special Olympics Southern California is so grateful to continue to partner with TCL. Since 2018, TCL has provided resources and hundreds of volunteer hours to support thousands of Special Olympic athletes and their families. SOSC continues to provide training for life for people with intellectual disabilities including the capacity to maintain healthy relationships, secure jobs, and live independently all while living happy and healthier lives. Without TCL's partnership, this wouldn't be possible," said Brandon Tanner, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, Special Olympics Southern California.

Since 2014, the TCL North America leaders have committed to creating a high-performing culture that allows the company to have a successful business they can feel good about. TCL Cares is the "guiding hand," a simple set of rules that all decisions are filtered through:

#TCLCares for our users. It is our responsibility to add joy and simplification to their lives by innovating and advancing technology.

#TCLCares for our employees. It is our commitment to provide an environment that embraces diversity, excellence, learning, and laughter.

#TCLCares for the communities we serve. We are all one, and we are committed to finding ways to give back and make a positive impact.

#TCLCares for our environment. We have an obligation to minimize our footprint on the planet our users and employees call home.

For additional details on TCL's efforts and to learn how to recycle in your communities, please visit https://www.tcl.com/us/en/sustainability.

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory helps TCL deliver innovation for all. For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

About Special Olympics Southern California

Special Olympics Southern California enriches the lives of 37,800 athletes and their communities through sports, leadership programs, and athlete health. Our free, year-round programs lead to improved health, self-confidence, and independence among athletes with intellectual disabilities and acceptance and inclusion in the community. Special Olympics Southern California has earned a four-star ranking from Charity Navigator for exceeding industry standards. This ranking is the highest Charity Navigator offers to an organization and is given because Special Olympics has demonstrated strong financial health and a commitment to accountability and transparency. Learn more at www.sosc.org.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation.

