RoundGlass and Grammy-Award Winning Producer Jerry Wonda Team Up to Enhance Meditation Experience for Wellbeing Seekers

- 3X Grammy Winner, Mental Health Advocate puts his Talent to Work to Help People on their Journey to Wholistic Wellbeing -

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundGlass, a global Wholistic Wellbeing company dedicated to empowering people on their personal wellness journey, has tapped music megastar, Jerry Wonda to provide a series of innovative, immersive, and effective meditation pieces. The new material will be available via RoundGlass's Music for Wellbeing channel on the RoundGlass Living App.

Grammy award-winning producer Jerry Wonda has joined forces with Wholistic Wellness leader RoundGlass to empower people to start their journey toward Wholistic Wellbeing. He shares how his meditation practice and the RoundGlass Living app help him on his Wellbeing journey in a special video. Jerry is also creating a series of longform compositions to enhance the meditation experience for RoundGlass Living subscribers. (PRNewswire)

Wholistic Wellness leader RoundGlass joins forces with 3X Grammy winner Jerry Wonda to create music for its wellness app

Jerry Wonda has created six original "longform" meditation pieces for the channel, as well as a video where he shares how meditation helps him find balance and focus. The compositions will have visuals to deepen the experience. The compositions draw sounds from all over the world, Jerry notes, "These pieces are not traditional meditation music. They awaken the soul and invigorate the mind."

Jerry is no stranger to the value of Wholistic Wellbeing and meditation, "For years I've been involved with programs that advocate for mental and emotional wellness, both for musicians and young people," he said. "I was really happy when RoundGlass approached me to work on this project. Their mission to inspire people to embrace Wholistic Wellbeing, creating a happier, healthier, and more joyful world for all, by working towards improving distinct aspects of their lives is so important. And the fact, that anyone with a phone can access the tools they need through the RoundGlass Living app is remarkable."

RoundGlass founder, Sunny Singh commented, "We are so glad to join forces with Jerry Wonda. Not only is Jerry a musical force of the first order, but he is also an example and an advocate for Wholistic Wellbeing in his own life. As a multiple Grammy Winner and a Member of the Board of Governors of the Grammys, Jerry understands fully the stresses and pressures today's music industry imposes on artists," Sunny commented. "He incorporates meditation in his work and literally makes room for it in his studio where he has dedicated spaces for quiet meditation," he added.

Jerry Wonda's meditation music will be available next month on the RoundGlass Music for Wellbeing channel.

Follow RoundGlass:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

LinkedIn

Press Contact: pr.usa@roundglass.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RoundGlass LLC