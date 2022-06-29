New Luxury Scottsdale Salon and Med Spa The Hills Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now open in Scottsdale! The Hills Experience Salon and Med Spa, a new kind of salon and med spa that is taking luxury to an entirely new stratosphere! This vision was the brainchild of salon owner April Martinez. From the moment you walk in, the gorgeous crystal chandeliers and crystal jellyfish to a live jellyfish aquarium, The Hills is the definition of a Scottsdale luxury salon and spa. The Hills features beautiful cascading wall fountains, couples' massages set in front of a stunning fireplace, LED starry ceilings, and the most breathtaking spa tubs, and sauna rooms.

In addition to the incredible Bellagio type atmosphere, The Hills is a full service, experience featuring custom color, cuts, nails, and a spa experience featuring luxurious custom baths, sauna, massages, injectables, to the newest technology in fat loss and skin tightening, our Body Revive. Or come eat at The Clean Counter with gourmet healthy eating and smoothies before or after your services. The Hills is truly designed to treat you like royalty from the moment you walk through the front door.

Here are just a few of the services on our service menu:

Massage

Skin Care

Micro needling

Hair Removal

Body Revive

Hair Color & Styling

Nails

Make Up

Lashes

Threading

Injectables

Hair Restoration and more!

April has always had an unending desire to make waves throughout the beauty industry. She has said, "I dreamed of a place where I could provide exceptional service and cutting-edge treatments in a space that was soothing yet energizing, and where both staff and clients could come to forget the stresses of life and just know that this is their happy place." She most definitely has.

For more information about everything The Hills Experience Salon and Med Spa has to offer, call today (480) 585 3787.

