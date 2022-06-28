Virgin Pulse Wins Four 2022 CCW Excellence Awards, Including Customer Contact Center Leader of the Year & Best Contact Center Culture

Member Services Team Recognized for Superior Contact Center and Customer Experience Performance

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its dedication to providing members with a high-quality experience across its organization, Virgin Pulse, the leading global digital-first health and wellbeing company, announced that it has been honored with four 2022 CCW Excellence Awards. The recognition shines a spotlight on the person-to-person element of the company's high-tech, high-touch approach to changing lives for good.

At this year's CCW Excellence Awards Gala, held June 21 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Virgin Pulse received the following awards highlighting its commitment to excellence and operational leadership:

Customer Contact Leader of the Year – Michael Pace , vice president, member services

CCW Next Generation Leaders – Ivana Suljetovic, senior front line manager

Best Contact Center Culture

Best in Class Contact Center (100+ Seats) (runner up)

Virgin Pulse is making it easier for people to understand and take action to achieve their personal health and wellbeing goals via its Homebase for Health® platform, which provides a simplified entry point to comprehensive digital capabilities, live services, and an expansive partner ecosystem. The company has helped improve the health and wellbeing of millions of people across more than 6,000 clients worldwide, including 25% of Fortune 500 companies.

Virgin Pulse's unique combination of high-tech and person-to-person support drives record engagements. More than 50% of members engage with the platform regularly and 81% report adopting new health habits like getting more sleep, increasing movement, or eating better. The company's teams of certified, knowledgeable, and empathetic experts are readily available to support members, including its robust team of coaches, advocates, and other professionals. The Member Services team is a critical factor in achieving its mission, providing excellent customer service to millions of end users by establishing a culture of quality that keeps employees engaged and motivated to serve.

"Our priority is to enable our users to achieve meaningful outcomes, and our Member Services team plays an important part in that experience, providing a line of support for people in all phases of their health and wellbeing journey," said Rich Boylan, chief operating officer for Virgin Pulse. "But it's not enough to only provide our members with a great experience – we must also create a culture that our employees thrive in. By cultivating a positive, supportive, and innovative environment, our team can bring their best selves to work and deliver consistently excellent service to our users. We are honored to be recognized for these efforts by CCW."

Some of Member Services' key achievements from the past year include:

Delivered best-in-class customer satisfaction scores across all areas of the business, with monthly scores of at least 90%

Through technical and process engineering efforts, Member Services lowered overall costs and cost per member, and made it to easier for members to self-service their Virgin Pulse account

Members Services and related departments had 70 promotions, demonstrating investment in associate development and recognition

The CCW Excellence Awards recognize the most innovative companies and top-performing executives for their extraordinary contributions to the customer contact profession. The Awards' mission is to raise the bar for the contact center profession by identifying top practices, superior thinking, creativity, and execution across the full spectrum of contact center functions. After several challenging years, the 2022 Awards program celebrates stories of strength, endurance, perseverance, and operational continuity across the profession.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the leading digital-first health and wellbeing company that empowers organizations across the globe to activate populations, improve health outcomes, and reduce spend in an era of accelerating cost and complexity. Virgin Pulse's Homebase for Health® connects data, people, and technology to deliver high tech, human touch experiences that engage and reward individual journeys. Virgin Pulse impacts over 100 million people across 190 countries by helping Fortune 500, national health plans and many other organizations change lives – and businesses – for good. For more tips and insights, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

