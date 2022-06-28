UPDATE: RAILROAD CATASTROPHE LAWYERS FROM SALTZ MONGELUZZI & BENDESKY ON TODAY'S FATAL AMTRAK COLLISSION-DERAILMENT IN MISSOURI

PHILADELPHIA, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading railroad catastrophe lawyers from Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky PC are raising wide ranging safety concerns and responding to media inquiries today following today's fatal multi-car Amtrak Southwest Chief train collision-derailment at a crossing in Mendon, Missouri, about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City, that has resulted in at least three fatalities – two passengers and a truck driver - and scores of injuries. Amtrak says there were more than 240 passengers plus 12 crew on the Chicago-bound train that derailed after striking the construction vehicle at the crossing.

"We are deeply saddened – and concerned for the safety of everyone involved – following numerous reports of this latest catastrophic Amtrak collision and derailment," said SMB's trial attorneys and mass transportation safety advocates Robert J. Mongeluzzi and Jeffrey P. Goodman. "Once again, investigators from the National Transportation Board (NTSB) are rushing to a horrific incident scene. They'll focus on every safety factor, eventually determining if this was a predictable and preventable incident."

Trial attorneys Mongeluzzi and Goodman have been amongst the lead lawyers in numerous catastrophic derailments including the 2015 derailment of Amtrak Train 188 that killed 8 people; the 2021 derailment of an Amtrak train in Montana that killed 3 people, and other fatal crashes in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. They have consistently advocated for sweeping rail safety upgrades, including Positive Train Control (PTC), which provides automatic switching and braking systems and safer railcars, which would improve the survivability of accidents.

Mr. Mongeluzzi said, "Passengers and the general public must be assured that the Amtrak system – including rail crossings coast to coast – is safe. We know from years of experience that properly operated trains and maintained track should not be involved in these kinds of incidents."

Mr. Goodman added, "Sadly, despite its history, Amtrak has yet to create a culture where safety is its highest priority. We are particularly concerned by eyewitness reports of the Amtrak crew allowing overcrowding in the observation car; that poses unique safety challenges based upon the different seating configurations."

In addition to their experience representing victims in train derailments, Mr. Mongeluzzi and Mr. Goodman previously were the lead lawyers for the victims in the sinking of amphibious Stretch Duck Boat 07 in Branson, Missouri in 2018 that killed 17 people.

