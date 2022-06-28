SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors TG Therapeutics, Inc. - TGTX

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. ("TG Therapeutics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TGTX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP) (PRNewswire)

The investigation concerns whether TG Therapeutics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 30, 2021, TG Therapeutics issued a press release "announc[ing] the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the Company that it plans to host a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) in connection with its review of the pending Biologics License Application (BLA)/supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the combination of ublituximab and UKONIQ® (umbralisib) (combination referred to as U2) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)." TG Therapeutics advised that "[t]he FDA has notified the Company that potential questions and discussion topics for the ODAC include: the benefit-risk of the U2 combination in the treatment of CLL or SLL, and the benefit-risk of UKONIQ in relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) or follicular lymphoma (FL). In addition, as part of the benefit-risk analysis, the overall safety profile of the U2 regimen, including adverse events (serious and Grade 3-4), discontinuations due to adverse events, and dose modifications, is expected to be reviewed", stating that "[t]he FDA's concern giving rise to the ODAC meeting appears to stem from an early analysis of overall survival from the UNITY-CLL trial."

On this news, TG Therapeutics' stock price fell $8.16 per share, or 34.93%, to close at $15.20 per share on November 30, 2021.

Then, on April 15, 2022, TG Therapeutics issued a press release "announc[ing] that the Company has voluntarily withdrawn the pending Biologics License Application (BLA)/supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the combination of ublituximab and UKONIQ® (umbralisib) (combination referred to as U2) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)." The press release stated that "[t]he decision to withdraw was based on recently updated overall survival (OS) data from the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial that showed an increasing imbalance in OS."

On this news, TG Therapeutics' stock price fell $1.93 per share, or 21.81%, to close at $6.92 per share on April 18, 2022.

Finally, on May 31, 2022, TG Therapeutics issued a press release announcing that the FDA extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act date for ublituximab to December 28, 2022 "to allow time to review a submission provided by the Company in response to an FDA information request, which the FDA deemed a major amendment."

On this news, TG Therapeutics' stock price fell $0.75 per share, or 14.51%, to close at $4.42 per share on May 31, 2022.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP