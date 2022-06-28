Halunen Law lawsuit challenges discriminatory and retaliatory conduct at Jeff Anderson and Associates, P.A.

MINNEAPOLIS , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 27, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against high-profile victims' rights advocate Jeffrey Anderson and his namesake law firm Jeff Anderson and Associates, P.A. (JAA) in Ramsey County District Court on behalf of the firm's former Human Resources Director, Cherise Salim. The lawsuit alleges Salim experienced discrimination on the basis of her pregnancy and then retaliation for speaking out against acts of sexual harassment perpetrated by a fellow employee who worked closely with Anderson.

Prior to going out on maternity leave, Salim was described as "an inspired and natural leader." However, upon her return, Salim alleges she was demoted on account of claimed performance issues, none of which had been previously raised. The Complaint further states that Salim was terminated after seeking disciplinary action against an employee alleged to have engaged in sexual harassment while with the Firm. Salim's investigation uncovered a pattern of repeated sexual harassment by this individual, none of which had been previously addressed, states the Complaint. Salim recommended that JAA terminate the individual, or at least place him on extended unpaid leave during the pendency of the Firm's investigation. In response, according to the Complaint, Salim was told the employee was "going nowhere" because of his working relationship with Anderson. Discipline was imposed, but then reduced. Salim was subsequently terminated.

Halunen Law attorney Charles Horowitz stated, "the Complaint alleges that our Client experienced both pregnancy discrimination and retaliation for opposing what was seen to be a pattern of sexual harassment. We are committed to challenging conduct of this nature wherever it occurs and look forward to presenting our Client's case to a jury of her peers."

The Complaint can be viewed here:

https://minnesota.tylerhost.net/ViewDocuments.aspx?FID=da740e62-ed01-40e9-a10f-125c133fe192

