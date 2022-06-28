Edible® Announces Sweet Partnership with TWIX®

Launches new line of gifting products featuring popular cookie bars

ATLANTA, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible® and TWIX® are teaming up to encourage people to 'pause for sweetness' through a new partnership. The two brands recently announced this collaboration that features Edible releasing an extensive line of gifts and goodies made with TWIX® Cookie Bars. The new line will be available for a limited time and includes fruit bouquets, cakes, cookies, brownies, cheesecakes and more. This is the first time that Edible has collaborated with another food brand to do a full product integration into the Edible line of products.

"We believe that every day is an opportunity to enjoy a treat for yourself or show appreciation for others with the surprise of an Edible product. We're taking 'sharing sweetness' to the next level with our TWIX® partnership," said Angela Johnson , VP of Innovation and Merchandising for Edible Brands. "Over the years, we've grown our company to offer more than just fruit arrangements. Teaming up with TWIX® has allowed us to produce some fun and unique gifts and products that we're sure our customers will enjoy."

The collaboration with TWIX® is the first of Edible's "share sweet today" product partnerships- featuring a full product integration into the Edible line. Highlights from this inaugural mashup include the Chocolate Fruit Bouquet, Chocolate Cake, Premium Cookies, Cheesecake, and Brownie that are all made with TWIX® Cookie Bars, a few with an added twist of salted caramel sweetness.

The Edible x TWIX® lineup also includes gift bundles, treat boxes, fruit samplers, dessert platters, and more. It boasts various product categories and price points for guests to choose.

"It's such an honor to partner with this classic brand, who shares our passion for sweetness, and we're thrilled to share these delicious new offerings with our customers," added Johnson. "We're providing even more reasons to be sweet today."

Edible pioneered the edible fresh fruit arrangement and now offers fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and baked goods both online and at over 1,000 Edible locations worldwide. For more information or to explore the selection of treats made with TWIX® Bars, visit www.edible.com.

About Edible Brands®

Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats, and fruit arrangements with over 1,000 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises'' and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible's fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit®, fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and other treats can be ordered through any local Edible store or online at edible.com. Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada. For more information about owning an Edible please visit ediblefranchise.com.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our pet health services AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, Pet Partners™, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency, and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people, and pets can thrive.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

