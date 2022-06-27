HAVILAND ENTERPRISES APPOINTS MEG POST AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors at Haviland Enterprises Inc., a globally recognized manufacturer and distributor of specialty and commodity chemistry headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has appointed Meg Post as President and CEO, following her promotion to President in the fall of 2021. Effective July 1, Post will take over for Mike Karasiewicz, who announced his retirement after serving as Haviland's President and CEO since 2018.

Post joined Haviland in 2018 as Vice President of Finance and was named Chief Financial Officer in 2020 before she was named President the following year. Prior to joining Haviland, Post spent more than a decade at Adamy Valuation, where she provided financial and valuation advisory services to middle-market companies. Post is a graduate of Grand Valley State University.

"I'm thankful for the nearly four years I've spent working with Mike, and for the invaluable guidance he has provided relative to strategy and leadership," Post said. "I'm very excited to step into this new role, and I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Haviland through its next phase of growth and transformation."

"Meg has been a critical part of the company's growth and success over the last several years," Karasiewicz said. "Her commitment to employee engagement and development, safety, and strategic alignment will drive growth and success for the company's employee-owners."

Karasiewicz joined Haviland's Board of Directors in 2014, then succeeded Bernie Haviland as President and CEO in 2018.

Throughout his time at Haviland, Karasiewicz led the company through a cultural and leadership transformation, restructuring the business and forming the company's Senior Leadership Team. He brought a focus on safety, customer service, and transparent communication to all levels of the business and his leadership also brought record levels of sales and profitability to the company.

As president and CEO, Post will also succeed Karasiewicz as a member of Haviland's Board of Directors. She will lead Haviland into its 90th year of operations and 10th anniversary of being a 100 percent employee-owned company.

"Leading an employee-owned company is an incredibly rewarding opportunity, and I'm excited to continue fostering our culture of employee engagement, transparency, and growth through operational excellence," Post said. "We are positioned to make significant investments in our people, processes, and facilities to create growth and value for our customers and employee-owners."

