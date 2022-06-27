Enlightened Embraces Whimsical Ice Cream Flavors with Rebrand

The brand's updated packaging and new flavors put indulgence in the spotlight

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for National Ice Cream Month, Enlightened , the feel-good dessert brand, aims to celebrate its indulgent flavors with a packaging rebrand and an expanding lineup of ice cream pints rolling out this summer.

Enlightened's new look uses vibrant colors and whimsical illustrations to emphasize the abundant mix-ins and flavors while standing out on shelves. The first product lines to debut the design include ice cream pints and bars, Sundae Cones and Sugar-free Syrups.

"This new packaging design has been in the works for a while now, and we're thrilled to finally release it," Enlightened founder and CEO Michael Shoretz said. "The superior flavors and mix-ins in our desserts are what keep our fans coming back, so we chose to emphasize those aspects while maintaining a strong and identifiable look across all of our product lines."

Along with the unveiling of a new packaging design, Enlightened expands its low-sugar ice cream pint lineup with four new light pints, including:

Kookie Dough : Blue (yes, blue!) vanilla-flavored ice cream with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough and chocolate sandwich cookie pieces;

Chocolate P.B. Crunch : Rich chocolate ice cream with a thick peanut butter swirl and fudge-covered peanuts;

Coffee Toffee : Coffee-flavored ice cream with with fudge-covered toffee pieces; and

Chocolate Caramel Pecan Crunch: Chocolate ice cream with roasted pecan pieces and a caramel swirl.

"We love to push the boundaries with indulgence and nutrition to make you question how something so delicious could be so low in sugar, and I think we accomplished that with these new flavors," Shoretz said.

Shoppers can purchase Enlightened's new ice cream flavors in grocery stores nationwide and online now.

About Enlightened

Enlightened is the first and largest brand within Beyond Better Foods, a New York City-based company founded by Forbes Under 30 alum Michael Shoretz in 2012. A pioneer in the low-sugar dessert category, Enlightened was one of the first light ice creams on the market. The brand is widely distributed in US retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, Shoprite, Publix and Walmart. Enlightened is recognized for producing innovative feel-good desserts, including low-carb ice cream in 2019; no-sugar-added Cheesecakes and keto-friendly Dough Bites in 2020; Ready-to-Bake Cookies in 2021; and low-sugar Sundae Cones in 2022. Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods from inspiration from his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite sweet, salty, spicy and savory treats. Beyond Better Foods now includes Enlightened and Bada Bean Bada Boom.

For more information on Enlightened, visit eatenlig htened.com .

