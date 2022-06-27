Approximately 15,000 AbbVie Employees to Volunteer Globally to Support Local Communities in Annual Week of Possibilities

– AbbVie's Week of Possibilities returns in 2022 for its seventh year with approximately 15,000 employees participating in volunteer activities globally to strengthen local communities, expand educational programs and make a positive environmental impact

– Week of Possibilities is AbbVie's global, in-person volunteering program that unites employees around the world with a single purpose: to give back to local communities through volunteering

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie kicks off its seventh Week of Possibilities today with approximately 15,000 employees volunteering in more than 50 countries to serve local communities around the world. From June 27 to July 1, AbbVie employees will work with trusted community partners to complete hands-on projects, including renovating schools, playgrounds and community centers, to benefit local communities impacting tens of thousands of people.

"Supporting our local communities is at the heart of AbbVie's culture, and there is no greater example of this than our annual Week of Possibilities, where AbbVie employees around the world come together through volunteering to embrace our shared commitment of giving back," said Tracie Haas, president, AbbVie Foundation. "We are thrilled our employee volunteers are returning to service projects in local communities this year following a two-year pause caused by the pandemic. We look forward to collaborating with our nonprofit partners to make a real impact in our local communities across the globe."

To bring Week of Possibilities to life, the AbbVie Foundation works with longstanding community partners, including Heart of America Foundation and KABOOM! in the U.S., and Points of Light globally. At its North Chicago headquarters, AbbVie partners with North Chicago Community Partners, Bernie's Book Bank, Habitat for Humanity and others. Service projects vary by region and are selected based on the greatest needs in local communities. Project highlights include:

In North Chicago , employee volunteers will renovate four local schools, help teachers prepare for the move into the new middle school, Neal Math and Science Academy, build a new community playground, participate in book, food and clothing sorting, and build two single family homes for families in need.

In Brisbane and Anaheim, California , AbbVie volunteers will transform two community playgrounds.

AbbVie teams will create STEM Labs and renovate libraries at schools in Santa Ana and Redwood City, California ; Washington, D.C. ; Tampa, Florida ; Chicago, Illinois ; Boston and Worchester, Massachusetts ; Newark, New Jersey ; Brooklyn, New York ; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ; and Austin and Houston, Texas .

Globally, AbbVie's partnership with Points of Light will impact thousands of students in dozens of schools and community centers with refreshed and refurbished learning, meeting and outdoor spaces. AbbVie employees will also focus on making a positive impact to the environment and serving local communities through food banks and education-focused initiatives. Additionally, select AbbVie volunteers in Europe will prepare supplies and kits for Ukrainian refugees.

Collectively, AbbVie volunteers in more than 50 countries will serve the greatest needs in their local communities and help create a positive, lasting impact for children and families.

Since its inception, AbbVie has been recognized for its corporate citizenship, including as one of top "Companies that Care" by Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE.

Learn more about AbbVie's Week of Possibilities at abbvie.com/givesback and AbbVie's ongoing commitment to local communities in its 2021 ESG Action Report.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About the AbbVie Foundation

The AbbVie Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation, is dedicated to having a remarkable impact for local communities in need around the world through a commitment to building sustainable health care systems and effective educational programs. For more information, please visit www.abbviefoundation.org.

View original content:

SOURCE AbbVie