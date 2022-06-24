Madison Reed Appoints New Board Members, While Building its C-Suite to Continue Driving Omnichannel Retail Expansion

The Company Has Appointed Michael Dubin and Stephanie Davis Michelman as Board Members, While Expanding its C-Suite

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Reed , the prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the hair color industry, today announced the appointment of Michael Dubin, Founder of Dollar Shave Club, and Stephanie Davis Michelman, Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Benefit Cosmetics, to its Board of Directors. The company is also announcing the hiring of Brad Lande-Shannon as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and the promotion of Tyler Wozny to Chief Digital Officer (CDO). These strategic moves will broaden Madison Reed's retail expertise, as the company continues to grow its omnichannel presence. Madison Reed plans to end 2022 with 80 Hair Color Bars nationwide, while building its strong recurring direct to consumer customer base and retail presence at ULTA, ULTA Beauty at Target, and Amazon.

Michael Dubin, the Founder and former CEO of Dollar Shave Club, is joining Madison Reed's Board of Directors. A long-time supporter of Madison Reed, Dubin will bring a wealth of experience from his journey with Dollar Shave Club, which included driving the company's $1 billion acquisition by Unilever and its omnichannel expansion. Dubin also sits on the board of Stance and serves as an advisor for Liquid Death Mountain Water and Made by Nacho.

Madison Reed has also appointed Stephanie Davis Michelman, the Global Chief Marketing Officer of Benefit Cosmetics, to its Board. Stephanie brings more than 15 years of experience driving growth and profitability in public and private companies, working to grow some of the world's most recognized beauty brands including Lancôme, NEST, and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. Davis Michelman also sits on the boards of M.M.LaFleur and Tivity Health.

"It's an honor to welcome Michael and Stephanie to Madison Reed's Board of Directors. Early on, companies like Dollar Shave Club sparked my obsession with revolutionizing a CPG category. We found that opportunity in hair color – an equivalent gap in beauty for women – and I'm honored to have Michael and Stephanie join us in our journey," said Amy Errett, CEO and Founder of Madison Reed. "Beyond Stephanie's proven track record of developing and building brands, and Michael's invaluable guidance and learnings, what I love most is that they honor and exemplify Madison Reed's company values. They each bring soul into everything they do, and I'm excited to have them join our board as we enter this next phase of growth for our retail and geographic footprint."

In addition to new board members, Madison Reed is announcing two new C-Suite appointments. Brad Lande-Shannon joins Madison Reed as Chief Marketing Officer and is tasked with overseeing marketing for the growing beauty brand, reporting directly to Errett. A seasoned executive, Lande-Shannon has guided brands through successful marketing strategies that instill meaning and purpose, while also driving critical culture and leadership initiatives. He brings more than two decades of experience within high growth companies and roles ranging from founder and entrepreneur to senior leader and culture change agent at companies like Culture Amp, Birchbox and Accenture.

Madison Reed has also promoted Tyler Wozny to Chief Digital Officer. Wozny joined the company in March 2018 as SVP of Digital, and has spearheaded new digital experiences that strengthen client interactions, from consumer mobile apps to proprietary SaaS software that fuel operations in Madison Reed's Hair Color Bars. Wozny has been instrumental in leveraging the intersection of technology, design and business to generate new growth opportunities. In this new role, Wozny is tasked with leading the Digital Product, Product Design and Engineering divisions to re-imagine all aspects of the digital client experience, while creating new innovations and driving results across Madison Reed's DTC business and 65+ Hair Color Bars nationwide. Prior to joining Madison Reed, Wozny led Mobile Product at Sephora where he grew adoption to the mobile app and drove mobile-first experiences, both in-store and at-home.

These appointments come off the heels of additional hires to bolster Madison Reed's executive leadership as it continues navigating explosive growth. Most recently, the company announced a $33 million funding round led by Sandbridge Capital, LLC with participation from Marcy Venture Partners, bringing investment in Madison Reed to a total of $220 million in venture capital funding to date. For more information, please visit www.madison-reed.com .

About Madison Reed

Founded in 2013, Madison Reed is the prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the hair color industry. Madison Reed offers clients over 55+ shades of gorgeous color, Smart 8-Free formulas developed in Italy, technology, personalized service, and the freedom to get salon-gorgeous results whether they color their hair at home or by a professional colorist in one of Madison Reed's 65 and counting Hair Color Bars across the country. Products can be found online at www.madison-reed.com , Amazon, Madison Reed Hair Color Bars, Ulta and select Ulta at Target locations, in addition to DoorDash delivery.

