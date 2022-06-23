IEEE-USA Endorses Historic Nomination of Dr. Arati Prabhakar as Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

Former head of DARPA and NIST would be the first woman, immigrant, or person of color confirmed to head OSTP

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- President Biden has just announced his nomination of Dr. Arati Prabhakar to serve as Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). On behalf of our more than 150,000 U.S. IEEE members, IEEE-USA congratulates Dr. Prabhakar and strongly urges the U.S. Senate to confirm her nomination without delay.

Dr. Prabhakar is exceptionally qualified for this role. She is an electrical engineer, applied physicist, and highly respected IEEE Fellow. She previously led the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). She was unanimously confirmed to the latter role by the Senate, becoming the first woman to lead that agency in 1993. She's also a veteran of Silicon Valley, having spent 15 years in the private sector as a company executive and venture capitalist.

"Dr. Prabhakar's impeccable credentials and depth of leadership experience in the public and private sectors make her an outstanding choice to head the OSTP," said Deborah M. Cooper, 2022 IEEE-USA President. "Her record of excellence and innovation will be an asset to the agency. IEEE-USA gives Dr. Prabhakar our firm endorsement."

Once confirmed, Dr. Prabhakar would also serve concurrently as the President's Chief Advisor for Science and Technology, co-chair of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, and a member of the President's Cabinet.

The position of Director of the OSTP is critically important in setting science and technology policy for the United States. IEEE-USA implores the Senate to confirm Dr. Prabhakar's nomination as soon as possible.

