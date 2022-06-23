Halifax Invests in The Liberty Group

Partners with leading provider of workforce solutions to the multifamily real estate sector

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a leading private equity firm that partners with management to invest in lower middle-market businesses, today announced that it has completed an investment in The Liberty Group ("Liberty" or "the Company"), a leading provider of specialty temporary staffing, executive search, and employee screening services to the multifamily residential real estate industry. Halifax partnered with Liberty's management team, led by CEO Matthew Smith, in this investment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Prior to the transaction, Liberty was a portfolio company of Merit Capital Partners and Six Pillars Partners.

The Liberty Group is one of the largest providers of temporary staffing services to the multifamily residential industry in the United States. Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company currently operates in 30 markets across 23 states and prides itself on its local market expertise and longstanding relationships with the nation's leading property management companies. Its Specialty Staffing division provides high-quality candidates to fill short-term staffing needs across a variety of positions, including maintenance technicians, leasing agents, groundskeepers, porters, and others. Its Executive Search division sources and places highly skilled and experienced candidates into roles across all aspects of multifamily real estate operations and management. Liberty also offers employee screening services to clients through its Liberty Screening Services division.

Doug Hill, Senior Partner at Halifax, said, "Apartment buildings have historically been challenged by high employee turnover and seasonal swings in maintenance and leasing activity, driving demand for temporary staffing services. Continued growth in the number of apartment units will likely only exacerbate these challenges. Liberty's core temporary staffing solution allows the Company's property management clients to meet their year-round staffing needs and provide a great resident experience."

Davis Hostetter, Halifax Principal, added, "Liberty's differentiated client service approach has earned it a loyal client base that appreciates its high-touch, local presence and has resulted in annual client retention in excess of 98% among top clients. We are very excited to work with the Liberty team to help drive the Company's strategic plan."

"We are delighted to be partnering with the team at Halifax," commented Mr. Smith. "The firm is well-known for its management-first approach to investing as well as its focus on facilities services. Halifax's experience and financial resources will be invaluable as we continue to deliver on our goal of providing premium service and a superior customer experience to our valued clients."

About The Liberty Group

The Liberty Group provides temporary staffing, executive search, and employee screening services to clients in the multifamily residential real estate industry. The Company, which was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston Texas, currently operates in 30 markets across 23 states. For more information, visit www.thelibertygroup.com.

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

