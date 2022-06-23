Brave group Raises Additional US$10 Million to Accelerate Metaverse Business, Finalizing Total Series C at US$18 Million

- Investors Are Japanese Companies Such as Dawn Capital and Osaka Gas, Foreign Investment Funds and Individual Investors -

TOKYO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave group Inc., a virtual IP business based in Japan, has raised US$10 million in new capital in anticipation of business expansion and global development in the metaverse and Web3 domains from Japanese companies such as Dawn Capital and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., foreign investment funds and individual investors. This brings the total raised capital to US$18 million.

With this new capital, Brave group intends to strengthen its existing business operations and global expansion, expand its solution services for clients in the metaverse marketing business, develop additional "Brave Engine" products and other new businesses, and strengthen its management structure.

Brave group's recent business moves intended to strengthen alliances for global development include collaboration with "MyAnimeList," which operates one of the world's largest animation communities, and a business alliance with "Billboard Indonesia," the Indonesian version of "Billboard," formed in May 2022. In addition, in the metaverse marketing business launched last year, Brave group has developed a series of solution services for corporate clients and are steadily building a track record.

For this fundraising, Kazuhiro Ishikura, General Partner of Dawn Capital, Akatsuki Ventures Inc., said: "As the boundary between real and virtual life disappears, the form of entertainment will also change, and new IP content KOLs are expected to be born. As the metaverse market grows globally, we believe that the Brave group's content will be at the center of the enthusiastic virtual communities that will emerge. We hope that the strength of the anime and manga culture that Japan has cultivated over the years will be brought to the world virtually."

Yuichi Sakamoto, Senior General Manager, Innovation Department of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., said: "Thank you for the opportunity to be a part of Brave group's grand challenge. As the spread of the COVID-19 redefines the way we live our lives, we are focusing on the metaverse as a next-generation communication alternative to the real world. We look forward to working with Brave group to realize lifestyles and businesses that respond to the New Normal by accompanying our customers' changing lifestyles and business styles and developing services and solutions that are best suited to each customer."

Shunji Ashikaga, Managing Executive Officer of Saison Ventures Inc., said: "Thank you very much for giving us the opportunity to join Brave group, which is strongly involved in the virtual IP business and the metaverse market. I am very pleased to be working with you because of Noguchi-san's strong sales skills for enterprise and enthusiasm. I believe that its business will have a great impact not only in Asia but also in the whole world in the future. We are looking forward to working together with you in the card business so that we can help you in your endeavors. Let's create a fun world together."

For this fundraising, Keito Noguchi, CEO of Brave group, said: "Through this fundraising, we will work to maximize the impact of Brave group's IP not only in Japan but also in the world. We have many other new initiatives in the works, so please look forward to the brand-new reborn Brave group."

About Brave group

Founded in October 2017, Brave group develops and operates virtual IP such as RIOT MUSIC and other virtual artists, and also provides solutions about metaverse marketing. Brave group's content has been viewed by users in more than 150 countries, with a total of more than 1 million followers on social networking sites, and a total of more than 100 million views on YouTube. To date, Brave group has raised US$18 million in funding from investors including (but not limited to) Dawn Capital and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., and other companies. (All figures are as of June 2022.)

