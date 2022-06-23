B. Riley Earns Top Honors for Litigation Valuation and Forensic Accounting in "Best of 2022" Survey by Daily Report (Law.com)

B. Riley Earns Top Honors for Litigation Valuation and Forensic Accounting in "Best of 2022" Survey by Daily Report (Law.com)

Voted #1 Top Litigation Valuation Firm, #2 for Forensic Accounting and Expert Witness Services

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) today announced B. Riley Advisory Services' recognition as a top provider for litigation valuation and forensic accounting in the "Best Of 2022" survey conducted by the Daily Report (Law.com).

B Riley Logo (PRNewsfoto/B. Riley Financial) (PRNewswire)

B. Riley Advisory Services was voted first-place as the #1 "Top Litigation Valuation Firm" for 2022, and ranked #2 in multiple categories including "Forensic Accounting Firm" and "Overall Expert Witness Services." B. Riley's J. Michael Issa was also named #2 in the "Individual Expert Witness (Economic)" category.

Ian Ratner, co-CEO of B. Riley Advisory Services and "Top Individual Expert Witness" honoree in 2021, commented: "We are extremely proud and honored to receive continued recognition from our peers across the legal community. These accolades for leadership in litigation valuation and forensic accounting are a direct testimony to the high-quality caliber of our dedicated professionals and B. Riley's unwavering commitment to deliver for our clients and partners."

The annual "Best Of" ranking was developed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers by showcasing businesses that stand out among their competitors. Each year, a ballot is crafted with categories for lawyers and firm administrators to cast their votes on several areas critical to practicing law.

B. Riley Advisory Services has earned Hall of Fame status for consistently receiving the highest ranks in the annual survey since 2017.

About B. Riley Advisory Services

B. Riley Advisory Services is a financial consulting and valuation firm that works with law firms, lenders, private equity sponsors, and companies of all types on business challenges such as planning and executing a major acquisition or divestiture, pursuing a fraud investigation or corporate litigation, or managing through a business crisis or bankruptcy. The firm offers a unique mix of appraisal services including asset-based lending (ABL) valuations, restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, and transaction support services including due diligence and quality of earnings reviews. The firm is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial.

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end, collaborative financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Jo Anne McCusker

B. Riley Financial

press@brileyfin.com

(646) 885-5425

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B. Riley Financial