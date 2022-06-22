PROPERTY MELD AND APPFOLIO PROPERTY MANAGER ANNOUNCE INTEGRATION PARTNERSHIP

Integration will allow shared customers to automatically sync data between solutions.

RAPID CITY, S.D., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Meld, the number one property maintenance solution in North America, announced today a partnership with AppFolio, Inc., a cloud-based business management solution for the real estate industry, as part of AppFolio Stack™, its new partner integrations marketplace.

The integration between the two partners allows AppFolio Property Manager customers to seamlessly sync their business solution to Property Meld's maintenance solution. Data will automatically sync between the two solutions, eliminating all former time-consuming double entries from the process and providing efficiencies for customers that utilize both technologies.

"I am thrilled to announce that we are adding AppFolio's powerful solution to our list of integrations. Both teams have worked hard on this project to create a space where our customers can use both solutions efficiently," said Ray Hespen, CEO, and Co-founder of Property Meld. "Meeting our customers where they are is one of our highest priorities, and offering them a variety of integrations is one way we can do that."

Property Meld is the leading maintenance software provider that significantly increases the efficiency of all maintenance personnel while improving resident satisfaction and retention. This integration will sync work orders and invoices to AppFolio in real-time. The bi-directional API will sync properties, units, owners, vendors, and residents between AppFolio to Property Meld.

"AppFolio Property Manager and Property Meld's integration solves many of the maintenance hassles property managers have long struggled with, said Will Moxley, senior vice president of product at AppFolio. "Our mutual goal was to provide a seamless and efficient user experience for customers, and they will find AppFolio Stack to be the sophisticated, easy-to-use, integrated platform they've been seeking."

About Property Meld

Property Meld is a smart maintenance solution for property managers that provides efficiency and oversight for all your key players. From scheduling to follow-up, we streamline your entire maintenance process giving you the ability to manage more with less. It's time to increase revenue and resident satisfaction with Property Meld. For more information, visit www.propertymeld.com

For more information on AppFolio Stack, visit www.appfolio.com/stack.

About AppFolio

